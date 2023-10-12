Sharjah: Sharjah Media City ‘Shams’ announced its participation at the upcoming International Television and Entertainment Content Exhibition (MIPCOM 2023), to be held in Cannes, France between October 16th to 19th, 2023.

‘Shams’s delegation joins the largest global gathering for the television and entertainment production market, with the aim of attracting significant projects to Sharjah. The focus will be to showcase Sharjah's journey and achievements in the creation and development of media content, highlighting current and future successful projects.

Rashid Abdullah Al Obad, Managing Director of Sharjah Media City ‘Shams’, stated, "We are delighted to participate in MIPCOM 2023 to shed light on Sharjah's media efforts. Our goal is to attract projects to the Emirate by highlighting advantages of our company licensure and office spaces, along with our outstanding production services, future studios, wide range of media companies, content distributors and highly skilled workforce, all of which streamline the production process under one roof."

He added, "Our participation is in line with ‘Shams’ vision to present and support successful and advanced media content. It is an opportunity to engage with the world's leading companies specialised in the media, television and entertainment content industry and establishing strategic relationships, thereby enhancing cooperation opportunities and discovering new projects in Sharjah."

‘Shams’ aims to support unique creative industries capable of driving progress and enhancing community well-being, ultimately boosting the economic performance and competitiveness of the Emirate of Sharjah.

MIPCOM 2023 brings together a selection of the largest companies across various media fields, specialising in the production of various content such as films, series, and programs. The exhibition provides a comprehensive platform for showcasing, buying and selling, in addition to facilitating international partnerships, contracts, and deals in the production and business development sector. Participants have the opportunity to explore and finance production projects, and develop media content, television and entertainment programs.​​​