Sharjah, UAE – Sharjah Media City (Shams) has announced its participation in the ninth Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFF) as a Gold Sponsor, organising a series of interactive workshops to empower children and youth in media and creative industries, in line with its efforts to strengthen media and creative sectors, in addition to training and empowering a new generation of creators and artists in Sharjah and the UAE.

Organised by FUNN - Sharjah Media Arts for Youth and Children, the Festival is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, and celebrates the diversity of world cinema across seven categories. The event will take place at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre until October 15, 2022, featuring 100 films produced in 43 countries around the world.

His Excellency Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams), said: “The Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth is of particular importance to Shams, given its role as a pioneering creative platform that trains and empowers a new generation of young artists who can support the cultural advancement of Sharjah and the UAE.”

“We are happy to be participating in the ninth edition of the Festival as a Gold Sponsor,” H.E. added. “This reflects our distinguished and longstanding relationship with the event’s organisers, FUNN - Sharjah Media Arts for Youth and Children, and underlines the notable role that the festival plays in promoting the artistic and creative sectors.”

“Shams is always looking for opportunities to contribute towards training professionals in the cinema and arts industries, and to that end, we have undertaken pioneering efforts, such as producing the film ‘218’, launching a series of script room workshops (‘Hekaya’) to train aspiring scriptwriters, and much more,” H.E. Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa added. “Through our participation this year, we hope to shed light on the artistic potential of children and youth, and present them to society and the film industry as talented individuals capable of leaving their mark in the sector.”

In addition to its role as sponsor, Shams is adding an artistic and creative element to the ninth edition of the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth with a platform that showcases its experiences and efforts in developing the media sector and film industry, and that will be hosting a series of creative activities for children and youth to spark their passion for cinema and creative industries.

Shams invites all attendees at the festival to visit its workshops and creative activities, which include The Young Scenarist Contest that aims to encourage scriptwriting and nurture young talents in this field by reading their work and providing counsel. Furthermore, Shams organised the E-Heroes competition, which consists of a video game designed to attract and engage young people with characters inspired by films.

Shams will also be holding a series of workshops under its ‘Mini Hekaya’ initiative targeting children and youth, in an effort to teach them the art of scriptwriting and its role in the success of artistic and cinematic works. The sessions will teach participants how to write creative ideas as cinematic formats and present them to the audience.

