Sharjah, UAE: Sharjah Holding, a strategic partnership between Sharjah Asset Management and Majid Al Futtaim Properties, held its annual Board of Directors meeting to discuss key items such as the Financial and Administrative Affairs Committee's recommendations and updates on the Matajer markets. They also discussed developments in the main Al Zahia complex, approved the amendment of the company's articles of association under the provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. 23 of 2021, and recommended to the General Assembly the approval of remuneration for members of the Board of Directors.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Waleed Al Sayegh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Holding, Ali Abdul Majeed Al Abdullah - Vice Chairman, Ahmed Ibrahim Al Shami - Member of the Board, Saeed Sultan Baljio Al Suwaidi - Member of the Board, and Walid Al Hashimi - CEO of Sharjah Holding.

Waleed Al Sayegh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Holding, expressed his pride in the company's remarkable achievements and project successes. These achievements align with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to make the emirate the preferred destination for residence, tourism, and work while ensuring it aligns with the highest quality standards.

Al Sayegh expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the team and employees of affiliated units on the company's projects, emphasizing that Sharjah Holding is committed to improving the standard of living and well-being of the residents of Sharjah.

Walid Al Hashimi, CEO of Sharjah Holding, stated that the company is pleased with its performance which confirms that it is moving forward on the right track, according to the plan and agenda. He mentioned that customer satisfaction is at an all-time high and that the company has added value to society through qualitative projects that offer entertainment and services in Al Zahia and Matajer.

Al Hashimi also pointed out that the official opening of Al Zahia Mall was a significant addition to the Al Zahia residential project. The mall has become an important meeting place for those who seek luxury and prosperity, as it provides quality and value for their investments.

Sharjah Holding is a strategic partnership between Majid Al Futtaim Properties and Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. Established in 2008, the company focuses on real estate development for community projects that promote economic growth in the emirate, improve the standard of living, and provide outstanding value for residents' investments.

-Ends-