Sharjah: Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) has registered with Cambridge International Education, part of the University of Cambridge, to become an approved Cambridge Professional Development Centre.

This exclusive partnership in Sharjah aims to provide a wide range of high-quality professional development opportunities to the learning community in Sharjah and the UAE.

The centre will offer four Cambridge Professional Development Qualifications, including Teaching and Learning, Educational Leadership, Teaching Bilingual Learners, and Teaching with Digital Technologies. Each programme is tailored to meet the professional development needs of school leaders and teachers in Sharjah and the UAE and can be completed in four months. The programmes are delivered by fully trained and accredited practitioners.

Cambridge Professional Development Qualifications are specifically designed to enhance the quality of learning and complement the professional development of local and international schools. They also establish international benchmarks for professional learning, leading to valuable certification and progression.

About Sharjah Education Academy

Sharjah Education Academy continuously seeks strategic partnerships with leading local and international institutions and academic experts to achieve its objectives. With such partnerships, it guarantees developing educators through diverse and innovative academic programs based on scientific research and access to global competitiveness in education. And by raising the level of teacher performance, student outcomes will advance to a new level of talents and qualified capabilities to meet the aspirations of the wise leadership to draw a road map for a brighter future.

About Cambridge:

Cambridge University Press & Assessment is part of the University of Cambridge. Our International Education group works with schools worldwide to build an education that shapes knowledge, understanding and skills. Together, we give learners the confidence they need to thrive and make a positive impact in a changing world.

We offer a globally trusted and flexible framework for education from age 3 to 19 (the Cambridge Pathway), informed by research, experience, and listening to educators.

With recognised qualifications (such as Cambridge IGCSE and International AS & A Level), high-quality resources, comprehensive support and valuable insights, we help schools prepare every student for the opportunities and challenges ahead. Together, we help Cambridge learners be ready for the world.

Cambridge International Education is the awarding body of the International Education group.

Learn more at https://www.cambridge.org/internationaleducation