Lamia Al Hosan Al Shamsi:

The programme represents a strategic investment in government human capital, rooted in our belief that true digital transformation begins with building the capabilities required to lead it effectively.

UAE; Sharjah Digital Department (SDD) has launched the “Digital Transformation Expert” Programme, in collaboration with the Human Resources Department in Sharjah, as part of its ongoing efforts to empower government professionals to lead the digital transformation journey in Sharjah, in line with the emirate’s vision of building an integrated and sustainable digital government ecosystem.

The programme focuses on developing participants’ skills and enhancing their knowledge in areas such as digital leadership, emerging technologies and change management. It also equips them with the expertise to design strategies and plans that support the effective and sustainable implementation of digital initiatives within a framework of integration, connectivity and agility.

Targeting a select group of government employees in the fields of digital transformation and information technology, the programme addresses digital readiness, modern ways of working, and the adoption of digital enablers and unified systems. It further emphasises the development of both leadership and technical capabilities, as well as the adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and cloud computing, contributing to enhanced government performance and improved service delivery.

Delivered over six weeks in collaboration with Udacity, a subsidiary of Accenture, the programme comprises a series of specialised workshops, interactive sessions and practical projects. These are designed to enable participants to design and implement real-world digital transformation initiatives within their respective entities, with outcomes evaluated against defined criteria to identify outstanding projects and high-performing participants.

Leading Digital Transformation with a Strategic Vision

H.E. Eng. Lamia Al Hosan Al Shamsi, Director of Sharjah Digital Department, affirmed that the launch of the “Digital Transformation Expert” Programme reflects the Department’s commitment to building a more future-ready, efficient and agile digital government, guided by a vision of “people-first digital innovator.”

In her remarks marking the launch of the programme’s first cohort, H.E. stated: “This programme is not merely a conventional training initiative, but rather a strategic milestone in investing in government human capital. Grounded in our belief that true digital transformation begins with building the capabilities required to lead it. This enhances the ability of government entities to keep pace with the rapid transformations in government sector operations, which now extend beyond digitisation to adopting a comprehensive approach that redefines ways of working, decision-making and service design.”

H.E. added that the programme aligns with the Sharjah Digital Transformation Strategy 2026–2028, which aims to deliver proactive and seamless digital services, enhance institutional performance, and equip government entities with the necessary digital capabilities. The strategy also focuses on developing a secure, shared digital infrastructure built on data, AI and emerging technologies.

H.E. emphasised that building digital capabilities has become a national priority, noting that the programme aims to develop the capabilities of government professionals in strategic thinking and technological awareness, capable of leading change and contributing to the development of an integrated and sustainable digital ecosystem.

The programme also seeks to establish a network of digital transformation leaders across government entities, thereby strengthening alignment of institutional digital vision and accelerating the implementation of transformation initiatives at the emirate level.

It reflects the Sharjah Digital Department’s shift from enabling digital tools to building sustainable institutional capabilities, reinforcing the readiness of the Government of Sharjah to advance a more integrated, innovative and future-ready digital government model.

About Sharjah Digital Department

SDD’s efforts focus on elevating the services provided and enhancing people’s quality of life in a sustainable way. This is achieved by supporting digital transformation through the design of proactive, human-centered solutions that rely on advanced technologies and data.

SDD works to simplify procedures and transform services into integrated digital platforms that ensure a seamless and exceptional customer experience. It has established itself as a key driver of comprehensive digital transformation across the emirate.