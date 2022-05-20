Sharjah Cricket has signed a historic three-year partnership deal with Twenty First Century Media Pvt Ltd (TCM). This premier sports marketing company will be the commercial partner for the conduct of Sharjah Cricket’s domestic tournaments. This deal by one of the oldest cricket councils in the UAE will be among the longest partnerships in the country as it will extend from Sharjah Cricket’s season one to season two, three and four.

This deal is a big boost for Sharjah Cricket which is on a mission to spot talent and provide a platform for players to showcase their talent. Sharjah Cricket has been organizing tournaments as part of Cricketers Benefit Fund Series’ (CBFS) second innings in various formats. The recent Sharjah Ramadan tournament included 86 matches from both formats, while the just launched junior cricket tournament will see 60 matches being played. Season 2 will consist of 250 matches across 7 tournaments in different formats of the game.

CBFS tournaments are being powered by Fancode and streamed worldwide. Endorsed by the Sharjah Sports Council and approved by Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), it is being held under the auspices of Abdulrahman Bukhatir, the father of cricket in the UAE. CBFS events are designed to harness young talent and provide a world-class, professional environment to hone their skills. Abdulrahman Bukhatir’s vision is now being carried on by his son Khalaf Bukhatir as CEO of Sharjah Cricket and backed by Sivakumar Meyyappan as its COO along with Mazhar Khan as General Manager of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Basant Dhawan, CEO of TCM, Commenting on the deal said: “We are very excited to extend the existing partnership with Sharjah Cricket for an additional period of 3 years as their commercial partners for domestic cricket. The domestic cricket events organised by Sharjah cricket are of high quality & provide an unmatched platform for the players to showcase their skills in the sport. The players get noticed and reach out to a large audience as all the matches are streamed on digital platforms. I am confident that this initiative of Sharjah cricket will go a long way in development of talent & we are happy as TCM to play a role in this journey ”

Speaking about the partnership with TCM Dubai, Khalaf Bukhatir said: “We are on a mission to showcase the talents here by providing numerous tournaments season after season. We are hopeful that players who can get to play in the domestic tournaments here can rise to stake their claim to play in international cricket and franchise leagues too. TCM as commercial partner of Sharjah Cricket Council will enable us to enhance the quality of cricket being played domestically and this will also help us reach out to a wider audience who would be engaged through the various live streaming platforms.”

TCM Dubai carries with them the reputation of boosting sports in a big way. Founded close to 3 decades back with a vision to create value for the right owners, consumer brands and fans by delivering quality content through its sports marketing efforts, it has come a long way. They have worked closely with world renowned sports federations and brands for close to three decades before they commenced their work with Sharjah Cricket. They have helped clients create a global image and retain brand loyalty. They carry the reputation of having successfully associated with over 1500+ cricket matches including the World Cup, Asia Cup and IPL. They have also engaged in various sports activities for other sports like hockey, kabaddi, football etc. The impact of the long partnership deal with Sharjah Cricket is to ensure that a bigger impact is created in the domestic cricket arena.

