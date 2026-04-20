Sharjah,The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DHL Express to strengthen joint cooperation in delivering advanced logistics solutions that support the emirate’s business community.

The agreement aims to facilitate foreign trade flows, streamline international shipping operations, and enhance export and re-export efficiency for registered member companies. It reinforces SCCI’s strategy to develop Sharjah’s business environment, empower Sharjah-based businesses and entrepreneurs to expand their operations, and boost their competitiveness in regional and global markets.

The signing ceremony took place at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters, with H.E. Mohamed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Mahmoud Haj Hussein, Managing Director of DHL Express; and Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations Department at SCCI, signing on behalf of their respective organisations, attended by senior representatives from both parties.

The MoU is designed to extend DHL Express’s international express shipping services to SCCI members and SME entrepreneurs under preferential terms, strengthening their global competitiveness and enabling market expansion.

The agreement also incorporates tailored member support and co-branded marketing initiatives and programmes, including awareness seminars and digital outreach campaigns. Furthermore, the partnership introduces advanced technology solutions, including integration with e-shipping platforms, to optimise trade processes and enhance supply chain efficiency.

Advanced logistics solutions

H.E Mohamed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi remarked that the MoU supports the Sharjah Chamber’s strategic agenda to deliver world-class services that elevate business competitiveness, enable international market expansion, and foster innovation and entrepreneurship within a growth-oriented ecosystem.

He noted that the collaboration is a key enabler for SCCI members, especially SMEs, providing access to advanced logistics solutions and optimised international shipping services, thereby enhancing their scalability and global market penetration.

Integrated operational network

DHL Express maintains a robust operational footprint in the UAE, with more than 150 daily flights, three major airport hubs, over 350 vehicles, and 35 service points nationwide, enabling efficient trade connectivity across key global corridors, including the GCC, the US, France, China, Germany, and Italy.

The company also brings extensive expertise across multiple sectors, including automotive, pharmaceuticals, energy, technology, fashion, aviation, engineering, and manufacturing. The MoU aims to leverage these capabilities alongside Sharjah’s business ecosystem to strengthen strategic partnerships, enable SMEs to access broader growth opportunities, and expand their reach into regional and global markets.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.co