Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, announced the completion of the arbitration and evaluation stage for all participating and nominated categories in the Nojoom Organizational Excellence Award, which the company recently launched in its first edition. The award aims to motivate employees and organizational units within the company to celebrate their achievements and outstanding performance, enhance institutional capacity by improving individual, group, and organizational performance, and promote best practices in the field of organizational excellence.

Ibrahim Al Houti, CEO Executive Office at Sharjah Asset Management, said: "The Nojoom Organizational Excellence Award witnessed wide and distinguished participation from all subsidiaries of Sharjah Asset Management. This confirms the commitment of all responsible executives in the subsidiaries to embrace the values of innovation and development in the workplace. The company's Strategy and Institutional Excellence Department is making concerted efforts to reap the benefits of this internal award, aiming to establish a shared corporate culture that contributes to achieving the company's vision, mission, and values."

The Nojoom Organizational Excellence Award is divided into three main categories: the first category, "Outstanding Management Category," the second category, "Outstanding Project or Initiative Category," and the third category, "Outstanding Employee Excellence Category."

The stage of interviewing the participating departments, projects, and initiatives for the Nojoom Organizational Excellence Award has been completed, along with the participating employees in the subcategories: Outstanding Supervisory Employee, Outstanding Administrative Employee, Outstanding Employee in Customer Service, Outstanding Employee in the Technical or Specialized Field, Outstanding New Employee, and the Unsung Hero.

Arbitration sessions have been held, and feedback reports for all participating categories are currently being prepared. These reports highlight key strengths, and opportunities for improvement, and provide general recommendations for each participant. A panel will approve the final results of impartial and qualified judges, selected based on their experience and expertise in organizational excellence programs and awards within the UAE. As a result, the winners will be chosen according to the highest standards and transparency.

The organization of the Nojoom Organizational Excellence Award is one of the mechanisms adopted by the Strategy and Excellence Management to enhance and develop both institutional and individual performance in the coming years. This initiative aims to ensure the continued comprehensive development the company experiences across its various sectors. A comprehensive survey will be conducted among nominees and other employees at all administrative levels immediately after the awards ceremony. The survey results will be analyzed and shared with senior management, who will provide direction for developing the award categories and criteria in the second edition. Additionally, substantial financial prizes will be allocated to recognize and honor outstanding employees for their efforts.

