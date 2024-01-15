In 2023, the airport added seven new flight destinations and three air cargo destinations

Qatar’s capital is marked as the most preferred destination with over 723 thousand passengers in 2023

Sharjah: Sharjah Airport Authority revealed its performance results for 2023, in line with the agenda of the annual airport management meeting held at Buhais Geology Park in Al Madam, Sharjah. The results highlight the pioneering position of the emirate on the global travel map and the top-notch services delivered to passengers and companies. As per the Authority, the number of handled passengers travelling through the airport reached 15,3 million in 2023, as compared to 13,1 million in 2022, marking over 17.4% growth. The air traffic witnessed an increase of 12,5% with over 98,000 flight movements in 2023 as compared to around 87,000 flight movements in 2022. Furthermore, the total cargo volumes handled through Sharjah Airport during the year 2023 was over 141,000 tonnes.

In line with the Authority’s commitment to meet the surging demand and increase the operational capacity of the airport, it included seven new destinations for passengers including Kuala Lumpur City in Malaysia, Kazan and Samara cities in Russia, Lar in Iran, Indore in India, Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand. It also added three new destinations for air cargo including Houston in the United States, Kigali in Rwanda and Nasik in India.

HE Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said: “These positive results indicate Sharjah Airport’s reputation and its remarkable potential in offering efficient and top-notch services. The Authority is looking forward to continue with these results, which will aid in positioning the airport as a preferred destination for both travel and cargo in the region.”

“We will continue our expansion and development efforts in line with our aim to enhance the infrastructure and services provided, especially in the realm of self-travel to meet the expectations of the airline community, keeping our focus on offering distinctive travel experience for all passengers while expanding the airport’s network and connectivity.” HE added.

HE Sheikh Faisal bin Saoud AlQassimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority, said: “The notable rise in the number of passengers travelling through Sharjah Airport comes as the result of the Authority’s unwavering commitment to deliver top-notch services and stay in line with recent technological developments, thus ensuring a fast and comfortable travel experience that positions the airport as a preferred travel hub. Furthermore, we confirm our ongoing efforts to elevate the reputation of the airport on a global level, especially in light of our active participation in international forums, robust partnerships and collaboration to build the business ecosystem and diversify the options for customers.”

Top destinations across Sharjah Airport

Sharjah Airport is linked to over 100 destinations through 33 international airlines in 62 countries. India was ranked first among the most renowned international travel destinations considering the number of passengers, recording over 3,4 million passengers. Saudi Arabia is positioned second, followed by Pakistan with a total number of passengers over 1,5 million and 1,2 million, respectively. The three most preferred cities in 2023 were the Qatari capital city Doha, with a total of over 723 thousand passengers, marking a growth of over 95% compared to last year. It was followed by Dhaka with a total of more than 633 thousand passengers and Cairo with about 488 thousand passengers.

Local and international initiatives and participation

Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) was present at the global and local aviation and travel events of the year 2023, including World Travel Market in Dubai, the 10th edition of the Air Cargo Africa exhibition in South Africa, and Air Cargo Europe 2023 in Munich. The Authority strived to showcase its remarkable services and build trust in the sector as a preferred travel hub, especially through its participation. The efforts were made mainly focusing on sustainable infrastructure development, environmental sustainability standards compliance and leading customer satisfaction service delivery. The Promising Generations Initiative, one of the most notable initiatives launched by the Authority, experienced great momentum after the graduation of the first batch of students and the success of the initiative at the strategic level of Sharjah. The key goal of the initiative is to support the young generation in designing innovative solutions for the airport and help them incorporate these ideas through appropriate tools and guidance to them.

Awards and Accreditation

The year 2023 has brought outstanding achievements in the areas of sustainability, health, safety and service to Sharjah Airport, which has won several local and international awards and credits that emphasise the excellence and efficiency of its operations. The airport was accredited as an age-sensitive institution by the Sharjah Age-Friendly City Program. It also received the 2022-2023 Future Leaders Award from BEEAH Group, in recognition of its efforts to support sustainability and address environmental challenges.

In the field of health, the airport achieved a 100 per cent rating in the assessment of the basic capabilities of the International Health Regulations at GCC entry points. Additionally, the airport renewed the ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications as well as ISO 10001, ISO 10002 and ISO 10003 Customer Service Charter specifications to enhance efficiency, compliance and customer satisfaction through effective customer service procedures, complaint processing and dispute resolution.

Sharjah Airport has also been awarded the readiness of public health and safety accreditation by the International Airports Council (ACI), with the adoption of the customer experience at airports - Level II, which emphasises its excellence in developing a strategic approach to serving customers and improving passenger experiences. These awards and accreditations reflect the airport's efforts to achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing high-quality services to travellers.

Sharjah Airport’s Expansion Project

In addition, Sharjah Airport Authority is continuing its expansion project, which is expected to be completed by 2027. Through this project, the Authority seeks to address the substantial surge in the number of passengers travelling through Sharjah Airport, while ensuring a distinctive travel experience and providing top-notch services. In early Jan 2024, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, The Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, and HH. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the cornerstone of the New Passenger Terminal Expansion Project was laid at Sharjah Airport, the largest package of a series of expansion projects with a total cost of AED 2.4 billion. The terminal expansion is anticipated to increase the airport’s capacity to 20 million passengers, separate arrivals from departures and raise the number of self-check-in and self-travel devices. Furthermore, it will establish new roads and entrances, parking lots and other expansion and development operations, aiming to enhance the quality of its services and to elevate the travel experience of all passengers through Sharjah Airport.

