Muscat: Sharakah, Oman’s leading SME development company, has recently Provided Financial Solution to Gulf Technical Support (GTS), a company specialising in the supply, installation, and maintenance of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

The agreement was signed at Sharakah’s headquarters, reflecting its ongoing commitment to supporting SMEs operating in key technical and service sectors in the Sultanate. The partnership aims to support the company’s growth and strengthen its operational capabilities, enabling it to expand its services and meet increasing market demand.

Gulf Technical Support focuses on delivering integrated HVAC solutions, including the supply, installation, and maintenance of systems, ensuring operational efficiency, enhanced performance, and optimized energy consumption.

Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, Chief Executive Officer of Sharakah, said, “Our collaboration with Gulf Technical Support reflects Sharakah’s commitment to empowering SMEs that contribute to the development of essential service sectors in Oman. The Wakala financing facility will support the company in strengthening its technical capabilities and meeting the growing demand for high-quality HVAC solutions.”

Mr. Ameer Al Mughairi, General Manager of Gulf Technical Support, stated that this collaboration marks an important step in the company’s growth journey, as it enhances its operational capabilities and expands its service offerings, enabling it to efficiently meet the growing demand in the HVAC sector with high quality.

Through partnerships such as this, Sharakah continues to create opportunities for SMEs to scale their operations, strengthen service delivery, and contribute to Oman’s evolving industrial and services landscape.

About Sharakah

Sharakah, among Oman’s first SME development initiatives has been fostering the entrepreneurial spirit since 1998 when it was incorporated by Royal Decree No. (76/98). Since its inception, Sharakah has provided support to a substantial number of projects in different sectors through awareness, training programs, financial support, consultation services and more. Playing a strategic role in the SMEs ecosystem in the Sultanate and making a positive impact is Sharakah’s vision, and its strategies revolve around the objectives of benefitting the Omani SME sector.

Contact

Mohammed Al Farsi

Marketing Specialist

Email: info@sharakah.om