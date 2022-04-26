Dubai, UAE: Sharaf Group has announced a donation of AED1 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the region’s largest campaign of its kind to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in less fortunate communities across 50 countries.

Sharaf Group’s donation, equivalent to one million meals, is a significant addition to those of several individuals and organizations to alleviate global hunger and battle malnutrition, which threaten 800 million people worldwide and take the lives of 25,000 people per day.

The 1 Billion Meals initiative, organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), aims to alleviate global hunger and battle malnutrition in less fortunate communities across the world, especially among vulnerable groups such as women, children, refugees, displaced persons and victims of disasters and crises.

The 1 Billion Meals initiative, launched at the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, is a continuation of last year’s 100 Million Meals, which surpassed its target, collecting and distributing 220 million meals. In its efforts to provide food aid to those in need, the initiative contributes to the United Nations’ Sustainability Development Goals, especially to achieve ‘zero hunger’ by 2030.

Group Contribution

Yasser Sharaf Vice President of Sharaf Group, said: “The 1 Billion Meals initiative provides direct food support to those in need across dozens of countries around the world. We are proud to contribute to the largest initiative of its kind in the region launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to be a food safety net that extends from the UAE to the world. This initiative is especially unique given all segments of society participate and contribute, following their sense of human fraternity and corporate social responsibility, embodying the true meanings of the Holy Month of Ramadan.”

Donation Channels

Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative through the following donation channels – the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” or “وجبة” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.

