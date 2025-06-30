Dubai – Shangri-La Dubai announced the appointment of Anita Drahos-Nambiar as the Director of Marketing and Communications. With over 15 years of experience in the luxury hospitality and tourism sectors across the Middle East and Europe, Anita is an accomplished marketing and communications professional, bringing a wealth of industry knowledge, creativity and expertise to the team.

Throughout her career, Anita has held key leadership positions with some of the world’s most globally recognised brands, such as Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Hard Rock Hotel Budapest, Royal Caribbean Arabia and, most recently, IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City. At Royal Caribbean Arabia, she led the marketing for Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises in the Middle East, where she oversaw brand positioning and digital campaigns as well as public relations for the regional cruise market.

In her portfolio of achievements, Anita has played an important role in hotel pre-openings, successfully executing brand repositioning initiatives and destination-led marketing. She has also successfully launched dining concepts in collaboration with world-recognised chefs, bringing unique culinary stories to life. Known for her creative storytelling and strategic planning, Anita has consistently enhanced brand visibility, strengthened media presence and driven meaningful engagement with audiences.

With a background in International Hospitality Management and Marketing, Anita combines global expertise with a nuanced understanding of the regional market. Her appointment signals an exciting new chapter for Shangri-La Dubai, as the hotel continues to evolve its brand presence and guest experience in the competitive luxury landscape.

