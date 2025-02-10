Dubai: Boutique PR agency Shakespeare Communications is now providing its suite of specialised PR services to Eyal Ashur, one of Dubai’s most dynamic real estate professionals, known as "Mr Jumeirah".

As a Sales Consultant at AQUA Properties, Eyal specialises in high-end waterfront residences in some of Jumeirah’s most sought-after areas, including Port de La Mer, La Mer South, Jumeirah Bay, Pearl Jumeirah, City Walk, and The World Islands. With a background in luxury hospitality and sales, Eyal has built a reputation for his deep market knowledge, strong client relationships, and ability to navigate Dubai’s evolving property landscape with precision and expertise.

Eyal says: “Throughout my career, I’ve cultivated strong client relationships, exceeding sales targets and delivering exceptional service. I’m excited to work with Shakespeare Communications to elevate my personal brand, share insights into Dubai’s luxury real estate market, and help more clients find their dream homes. My journey in real estate continues to evolve, and I look forward to the opportunities ahead.”

CEO of Shakespeare Communications, Ananda Shakespeare, adds: “Eyal has a natural talent for building connections and delivering results in the highly competitive Dubai property market. His expertise in Jumeirah’s waterfront properties, paired with his commitment to excellence, makes him a standout professional. We’re thrilled to be working with him and can’t wait to share his story with a wider audience.”

Ananda and her team will be working closely with key media to position Eyal as a leading voice in Dubai’s real estate sector, securing interviews, editorial features and industry insights.

ABOUT EYAL ASHUR:

Eyal Ashur is a Dubai-based real estate expert specialising in luxury waterfront properties. Known as "Mr Jumeirah" he is recognised for his expertise La Mer, Jumeirah Bay, Pearl Jumeirah, City Walk and The World Islands. With a background in international business, marketing and hospitality, Eyal brings a unique blend of sales acumen and personalised client service to Dubai’s high-end real estate market.

