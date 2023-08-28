Stationery and office supplies market in the Middle East is poised to reach US$6.49 billion (Dh23.82 billion) this year, up from US$6.26 billion (Dh22.97 billion) estimated sale in 2022;

The stationery and office supplies market in the UAE is 27.2 percent of the total Middle East market, or US$1.77 billion (Dh6.48 billion);

The UAE has 639 public schools and 580 private schools with a total enrolment of 287,725 students in public schools and 793,295 students in private schools;

The total number of students in the GCC is projected to reach 14.2 million by 2027

Shakeel Group stocks more than 6,000 types of products including 5,000 Sadaf-branded products, owned by the company

Dubai, UAE: Shakeel Group, one of the largest stationery suppliers in the UAE, announces a series of discounts to students and buyers as the seasonal back-to-school sales jump that will accelerate the sale of stationery and office supplies market to US$6.49 billion (Dh23.82 billion) this year, up from US$6.26 billion (Dh22.97 billion) estimated sale in 2022.

The UAE has 639 public schools and 580 private schools with a total enrolment of 287,725 students in public schools and 793,295 students in private schools. The total number of students in the GCC is projected to reach 14.2 million by 2027, an addition of 1.1 million from the current level, the latest industry report said. K-12 enrolments in the region are expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.5 percent to reach 11.7 million by 2027, the report by Alpen Capital said.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia represent 46.9 percent of the US$6.49 billion stationery and office supplies market in the Middle East. The stationery and office supplies market in the UAE is 27.2 percent of the total Middle East market, or US$1.77 billion (Dh6.48 billion).

With more than 3 million people landing at the Dubai International Airport this fortnight, the UAE is getting ready for another hectic business season starting next week. The growing school-age population, high per capita income, sizeable budgetary allocations and favourable government initiatives are expected to drive future growth of the sector.

Shakeel Group, which stocks more than 6,000 types of stationery and office products under one roof including 5,000 products under its own Sadaf brand, has also beefed up its stocks for the upcoming busy business season that starts from September 4, 2023 when hundreds of thousands of business visitors will come to the UAE for a number of large-scale exhibitions and conferences including GITEX, World Investment Forum, ADIPEC, Dubai Airshow, COP28 and WETEX, among many others – that will require a large quantity of supplies.

“As we welcome hundreds of thousands of students back to school, college and universities, we are announcing a series of discounts on our products from thousands of categories that meets the demand for all the stationery needs of not only students, but for businesses and government offices,” Abu Talha Alam, Managing Director of Shakeel Group, says.

“Students and parents can visit our showroom in Al Wahda Street in Sharjah, or order products online for pick up or delivery. Of late we have expanded our inventory to offer a wider choice to our valued customers who wants nothing but the best.”

Most supermarkets and hypermarkets in the UAE are currently running a series of Back-to-School promotions rolling out bundle offers, that also includes products supplied by Shakeel Group that has outlets in Bahrain as well as other parts of the GCC region. The company has a large export office in Dubai to re-export products to all over the world.

“Domestic market forms one part of our business. Our products are exported and re-exported to a number of countries around the world,” Abu Talha Alam says.

Shakeel Group, a leading stationery brand in the UAE, represents one of the largest numbers of stationery brands in the region. The humble journey of Shakeel Trading Co WLL (STC) started in Bahrain in 1986. The early founding years were testing, but the unyielding resolve in serving customers helped the company emerge successfully.

The UAE chapter of Shakeel Group started in 2014 with the opening of stationery store at Al Wahda Sharjah. Through this store, the company meets both wholesale and retail requirements of the citizens and foreigners residing in the UAE. The store, its well-managed sales and logistical capacity of serving customers across UAE, helped the group to grow into one of the most prominent suppliers not only in the country but around the region.

In addition to the stationery and office supplies, Shakeel Group also has a large collection of household items under its product portfolio.

-Ends-

About Shakeel Group of Companies

Rabia Shakeel General Trading, led by the passion of its founder-Shakeel Ahmed for elegant stationery items, is a leading stationery brand in the UAE. The humble journey of Shakeel Trading Co WLL (STC) started in Bahrain in 1986. The early founding years were testing, but the unyielding resolve in serving customers helped the company emerge successfully.

The UAE chapter of Rabia Shakeel General Trading started in 2014 with the opening of stationery store at Al Wahda Sharjah. Through this store, the company meets both wholesale and retail requirements of the citizens and foreigners residing in the UAE. The store, its well-managed sales and logistical capacity of serving customers across UAE, helped the group to grow into one of the most prominent suppliers not only in the country but around the region.

In 2015, it expanded into Al Ras area by setting up a store dedicated exclusively to export orders, marking its entry into Dubai market. Its export division has actively fostered in creating a niche for the group in different parts of the world.

Today its products are available in most retail outlets, hypermarkets and wholesale trading companies across the region. The group has successfully established a number of brands, namely SADAF, SAX, Pauli, Sinarline, Jong ie Nara, Light, Kid Art, Golden Plus, Gangy, All time, STC, Aristo, Todays, Home care, Ratan, IQ, Mondi, STC, Eman, Home Care and Sarola are some of the prominent brands it markets and promotes across its retail netowrk.

The company firmly believes that happy customers are the key to any organisation’s success. To serve customers better, it has kept up with the changing times, adopted new and better technology, trade practices and the highest quality products. Today, the company export, import and distribute a variety of products. Now it not only deals with home and office stationery but also with several household and cleaning products.

Press Contacts

Muhammad Yusuf

Pan Asian Media

PO Box : 39865, Dubai, UAE

Email : m.yusuf@panasian1.com