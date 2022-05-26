Dubai: Actor Shahid Kapoor is set to perform at the upcoming 22nd edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards, the organizers announced on Wednesday. The three-day extravaganza, which was earlier scheduled to be held in May, will kick off on June 2 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The Jersey actor said the annual gala holds a special place in his heart and this year he is excited about making new memories. "I look forward to my performance at IIFA Awards night and what better venue than the spectacular state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena," Kapoor said in a statement.

The World’s Biggest Celebration of Indian Cinema, the 22nd Edition Of IIFA Weekend & Awards will take place at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.

