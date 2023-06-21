Dubai, UAE - Google announced today its partnership with Shahid, the world’s leading Arabic streaming platform by MBC GROUP, to feature its content on Google Search. The content is now available under the ‘What to watch’ feature on Search.

Those based in the United Arab Emirates will now be able to explore on Search the latest shows and series from Shahid’s content library. People will also be taken directly to Shahid’s site or mobile app via the ‘Watch Now’ icon, creating a more seamless experience.

Ahmed Qandil, Director of Growth and Brand Marketing at Shahid commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Google, as the first regional streaming service on Watch Actions, to bring Shahid’s vast content library directly to our audiences in Google search results. We are dedicated to continuously enhancing the way streaming fans in the region discover and enjoy new or favorite content.”

Emphasizing on the continuous efforts of Shahid in enhancing the customer experience in the region by revolutionizing the way users discover and access Shahid’s premium content, Qandil added: “Our partnership with Google is perfectly aligned with our mission to provide customers with the most convenient ways to access our vast catalog of high-quality shows and series, including Shahid Originals. Joining forces with Google opens up new possibilities for Shahid and its audience. It’s incredibly exciting to be partnering with one of the biggest technology companies in the world and offering unrivaled experiences in MENA.”

​​Commenting on the launch, Najeeb Jarrar, Regional Director of Marketing at Google MENA said: “More people come to Search to look for shows they want to watch and get inspired. We are excited to kick-off our partnership with Shahid as the first regional streaming service in MENA to be featured in the “What to watch” section on Search. People in the UAE can now explore and access Shahid’s newest shows directly on Google Search.”

Google’s ‘What to watch’ feature makes finding and choosing favorite shows easier than ever before. Now, UAE residents can also use Search to explore Shahid’s content lineup by searching for specific series or shows, or just by typing “series on Shahid or MBC”. The feature was soft launched in Ramadan of this year and is currently available in English and Arabic for UAE residents and will hopefully soon be available in other countries across the Middle East and North Africa region.

Searches for Arabic series (مسلسلات عربية) on Google increased by 19% in Saudi Arabia year on year, and by 33% in Egypt for Egyptian series (مسلسلات مصرية) year on year, with “Gaafar El Omda” and “Darb Nar” being the most popular shows in both countries.

MBC GROUP is the largest and leading media organization in MENA.