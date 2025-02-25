Dubai, UAE – Shahid, the region’s first and leading Arabic streaming platform, offering an extensive range of premium Arabic content, from Originals to exclusive series and movie premieres, live TV, sports, and more, is now available on HUAWEI AppGallery. This exciting launch opens the door to a vast audience of Huawei users, delivering Shahid’s unparalleled entertainment experience to millions across the Middle East and beyond.

In celebration of this milestone, Shahid, represented by Natasha Matos-Hemingway - Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, and HUAWEI AppGallery, represented by William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation, have formalized their partnership with the signing of an MOU on February 19.

This collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to driving success through innovation and unlocking new growth opportunities in the digital landscape. With Shahid now on AppGallery, Huawei users gain easy access to Shahid’s premium content library, featuring critically acclaimed Arabic Originals, exclusive releases, and live streaming of popular TV channels and sports events.

To further amplify growth, Shahid is leveraging Petal Ads’ advanced advertising capabilities to target key audiences and enhance user engagement across the regional market. This initiative aligns with Shahid's ambition to grow its market share among Huawei device users. Additionally, Shahid's advertising inventory will now be available on the Petal Ads platform, creating an additional revenue stream while offering advertisers more opportunities to connect with a highly engaged audience.

Commenting on the launch, William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation, said:

"We are thrilled to welcome Shahid to HUAWEI AppGallery, marking another step forward in our mission to provide diverse, high-quality apps for our users. This partnership with Shahid reflects our shared vision for innovation, and through Petal Ads, we aim to drive meaningful engagement and deliver a premium entertainment experience to Huawei users."

Natasha Matos-Hemingway, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer at Shahid, added: "At Shahid, we strive to bring the best in Streaming entertainment to audiences worldwide. Partnering with Huawei enables us to extend our reach to the growing base of Huawei users, while Petal Ads’ advanced solutions will empower us to connect with viewers in new and impactful ways. Together, we can create innovative, high-impact campaigns that resonate with our diverse audiences, drive engagement, and unlock new success in the ever-evolving streaming and digital advertising landscapes."

This collaboration between Shahid and Huawei represents a significant step in enriching user experiences and broadening access to world-class entertainment. By combining Shahid’s premium content offerings with Huawei’s robust ecosystem, both companies aim to redefine the digital entertainment landscape and foster innovation in the region.

Visit HUAWEI AppGallery today to download Shahid App.

About AppGallery - Top 3 App Marketplaces Globally:

AppGallery is HUAWEI's official app distribution platform and it is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. HUAWEI’s unique HMS Core allows apps to be integrated across different devices, delivering more convenience and a smoother experience.

HUAWEI’s vision is to make AppGallery an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers, and at the same time, strictly protects users’ privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience. Being among the top 3 global app marketplaces, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across 18 categories, including navigation & transport, news, social media, and others. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million monthly active users. HUAWEI has partnered with 6 million registered developers across the globe.

About Shahid

Shahid is the first and leading VOD and SVOD streaming platform in the Arab world by MBC GROUP, offering premium content to Arab families, including binge worthy exclusive Shahid Originals; Shahid Premieres; Arabic movies fresh off the box-office; live TV channels in true HD quality; as well as international offerings, sports, kids offering, and more than 30 FAST channels.

For more information on Shahid, visit shahid.net.

Shahid is also available on social media via:

Facebook / Instagram / Twitter / YouTube