Funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by DAI, and with the support of Engineer Naguib Sawiris.

Omar Khalifa: The center aims to serve the people of Upper Egypt by providing job opportunities to young people for free.

Cairo, Egypt: Today, the "Shaghalni" company, in partnership with USAID’s Business Egypt program and with support from Engineer Naguib Sawiris, announced the launch of the first Shaghalni employment/recruitment center in Sohag Governorate. The event was attended by Engineer Naguib Sawiris and Yomna Mostafa, Chief of Party, USAID’s Business Egypt program.

Omar Khalifa, CEO of Shaghalni, said: "The launch of Sohag’s first Shaghalni employment center, which is scheduled to become operational on January 1st, marks the beginning of a series of centers that will spread and cover all the governorates of Egypt." He added that the center works by advertising open positions, and job seekers are required to fill out a form and interview with a recruiter at the center. If accepted, they will be appointed immediately. He pointed out that the center will provide thousands of job opportunities for technicians, administrators, and customer service representatives working in sectors such as food, automotive, real estate, and others. The center also offers training programs for job seekers, in addition to financial inclusion services and women's empowerment. He affirmed that the selection of Sohag Governorate aims to provide job opportunities to thousands of young people in Upper Egypt’s governorates.

Yomna Mostafa, Chief of Party of Business Egypt program, expressed her pleasure at the partnership with "Shaghalni", which provides real employment opportunities for the youth in Upper Egypt. She emphasized that Business Egypt aims to create job opportunities for young people and women, especially in Upper Egypt cities, focusing on the target sectors of Business Egypt, which are logistics, information technology, green economy, and creative and cultural industries