Sharjah, The Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA), a global annual initiative organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), continues to accept submissions for its 12th edition, with winners to be announced in September 2025. Recognising the power of effective messaging and content that has the ability to positively impact the world, this year's award programme seeks to identify and honour outstanding communication initiatives and digital content creators whose work informs, uplifts, and transforms societies globally.

Applications are open until 24 July, 2025 at www.igcc.ae/sgca.

The award invites participants to reflect on the evolving nature of communication and its power to shape public discourse, influence perception, and contribute to societal progress. While all 23 categories across five key sectors celebrate innovation in communication, two categories in particular showcase how media and digital content are driving meaningful change: ‘Best Communication and Media Content’ and ‘Best Changemakers in Digital Content’.

The SGCA goes beyond traditional metrics such as media reach or digital virality, amplifying the power of content creation in all its evolving forms. The awards honour creators, institutions, and narratives that are redefining media across platforms, raising public awareness, and fostering a culture of responsible, impactful communication in today’s digital age.

The Best Communication and Media Content

The Best Communication and Media Content category is open to government entities, private institutions, and NGOs worldwide. It commends strategically conceived communication projects with clear objectives and measurable outcomes. Eligible entries will be considered through a broad range of formats, including comprehensive public campaigns, documentary productions, podcast series, digital platforms, and influential broadcast programming; to name a few.

Submissions must exhibit excellence in production quality and creativity, but most importantly they must demonstrate strategic and well planned communication. Applicants are also required to provide evidence of measurable positive impact, such as enhanced public awareness, documented behavioural shifts, or contributions to policy development addressing societal challenges.

Best Changemakers in Digital Content

Recognising the influence of individual creators, SGCA 2025 features the Best Changemakers in Digital Content category, subdivided into Under 18 and Over 18 segments. The Under 18 subcategory acknowledges young individuals who use social and digital platforms to produce content that transcends entertainment, demonstrating creativity, educational value, and social responsibility. Successful entries will showcase the ability to engage communities and generate meaningful dialogue on critical issues relevant to youth, such as environmental sustainability, mental well-being, or social equity.

The Over 18 subcategory honours individual creators who leverage digital media ethically and innovatively to deliver substantive messages. Criteria include the production of educational and inspiring content that drives constructive discourse, cultivates dedicated audiences around significant causes, and delivers tangible social impact through heightened awareness, understanding, or mobilisation on pressing global matters.

Application Process

All entries must demonstrate originality, content quality, ethical responsibility, and a measurable positive influence on society. Submissions should include a detailed description of the project or content (not exceeding 1,000 words), an executive summary, visual samples such as videos or campaign materials, supporting documentation (including statistics, testimonials, or impact data), and any other evidence of reach, relevance, and effectiveness.

SGCA 2025 invites creators, organisations, and communicators from around the world to be part of this prestigious platform, one that honours content not just for how far it reaches, but for the difference it makes.