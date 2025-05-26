Dubai, UAE: Luxury residential and hospitality developer Seven Tides has signed a strategic hotel management agreement with Minor Hotels as the new operator of its five-star DUKES The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, which is located on the west trunk of Palm Jumeirah, effective from 1st August 2025.

“This is a strategic appointment as Minor Hotels already successfully manages our existing asset, the neighbouring NH Collection Dubai The Palm, and the agreement will provide enhanced synergy between the hotels,” said Abdulla Bin Sulayem, CEO, Seven Tides.

“Furthermore, the proven track record of Minor Hotels in delivering elevated guest experiences, combined with their operational expertise makes them the ideal partner to manage this property. We look forward to a successful collaboration that heightens the appeal of Palm West Beach as one of Dubai’s premier hospitality destinations.

“The Barcelo Hotel Group has been managing DUKES for the past six years and has fulfilled all of its contractual obligations to a very high standard. We wish to thank Barcelo Hotel Group for their contribution and wish them success in their future endeavors,” added Bin Sulayem.

Delivering an upscale blend of cosmopolitan luxury twinned with tradition, DUKES offers 273 hotel rooms and suite options and 287 serviced apartments with studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom layouts.

Guests can enjoy six distinctive dining venues, from a specialty restaurant and pool bar to a beachside lounge and bar, along with a stunning private beach, indoor pool, outdoor infinity pool, lazy river, fully equipped gym and extensive wellness and family-friendly facilities.

Located on the vibrant Palm West Beach, one of Dubai’s most desirable lifestyle destinations, DUKES’ prime location also places guests within easy reach of major attractions such as Nakheel Mall, Aquaventure Waterpark, and Ain Dubai, and just 30 minutes from Dubai International Airport, making it an ideal choice for both leisure and business travellers.

About Seven Tides

Seven Tides is a privately owned real estate development and holding company headquartered in Dubai, established in 2004. Specializing in luxury hospitality, residential, and commercial projects, the company has curated a diverse portfolio in prestigious locations such as Dubai and London. Under the leadership of CEO Abdulla Bin Sulayem, Seven Tides has strategically expanded its footprint through high-end, mixed-use developments that reflect a commitment to quality, innovation, and integrated living.

The company’s portfolio spans upscale hotels, premium residences, and commercial spaces, designed to deliver exceptional lifestyle experiences. Among its most prominent assets are DUKES The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, the recently launched NH Collection Dubai The Palm, Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, and Golf Views Seven City JLT, a contemporary residential project in Jumeirah Lake Towers. Internationally, Seven Tides also owns the iconic DUKES London in Mayfair, a landmark of British elegance and heritage.

For more information, please visit: www.seventides.com

About Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels is a global hospitality group operating over 560 hotels, resorts and residences in 58 countries, pursuing its vision of crafting a more passionate and interconnected world. As a hotel owner, operator and investor, Minor Hotels fulfils the needs and desires of today’s global travellers through its diverse portfolio of eight hotel brands – Anantara, Avani, Elewana Collection, NH, NH Collection, nhow, Oaks and Tivoli – and a collection of related businesses. Minor Hotels is rapidly accelerating its global growth ambitions, aiming to add close to 300 hotels by the end of 2027.

Minor Hotels is a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, and participates in the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme. For more information, please visit minorhotels.com and connect with Minor Hotels on Facebook and LinkedIn.

