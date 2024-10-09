Dubai, UAE: Leading integrated communications agency, Seven Media, has announced today the exciting launch of its dedicated Emerging Technologies Division. Adding to its already award-winning portfolio of creative services, the strategic launch aims to harness cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions to enhance communication strategies for clients both within and around the technical sphere.

Led by Seven Media’s Owner, Gregg Fray, alongside an integrated team of digital specialists with extensive experience in technology and communications, this expert team will work closely with clients to develop customised solutions that meet their unique needs in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Seven Media’s Emerging Technologies Division, which will be handling the PR for this year’s biggest tech and startup show in the world, GITEX, will focus on areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, FinTech, Crypto, Web3 and data analytics. This new division will empower clients to connect with their audiences more effectively, ensuring they remain furture-focused.

Gregg Fray, Owner of Seven Media, said: “We have been developing our Emerging Technologies capability for some time, ensuring we have a team of enthusiastic experts who can confidently and eloquently communicate on all things tech.

“We have the privilege of working with some of the biggest tech clients in the region including GITEX, WEKA, FinTech Abu Dhabi and M2, the digital currency from Abu Dhabi. We hope the introduction of our company’s newest arm means we can build on our existing success in this important sector and grow further.”

Seven Media delivers impactful campaigns through PR, digital and social media, creative and video production. With a focus on driving change, Seven Media seeks to start real conversations and improve organisations through integrated communication.

To find out more or to speak to Seven Media, please visit: www.sevenmedia.ae.