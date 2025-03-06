Announcement made at international annual gathering of live entertainment industry leaders, ILMC, in London

Abu Dhabi, UAE – SES Live!, a leading live entertainment company specializing in bringing world-class touring productions to audiences across the Middle East, and Ethara, the region’s leading live event management organization and venue operator, have entered into a strategic partnership to bring world-class live entertainment to venues across the Middle East.

The partnership reinforces the region’s position as a premier destination for global touring productions and will see SES Live! and Ethara work together to expand the reach of internationally acclaimed shows, delivering unforgettable experiences to audiences in the UAE and beyond. The partnership underscores both companies' commitment to elevating the live entertainment landscape, with a focus on attracting high-profile productions and creating new opportunities for fans to engage with the world’s most renowned performances.

As part of this agreement, SES Live! and Ethara will bring a diverse lineup of spectacular events to the region, including family favorites such as Disney on Ice and breathtaking theatrical performances like Cirque du Soleil. Additional world-class productions will be announced soon, further cementing the Middle East’s status as a key market for live entertainment. By combining SES Live!’s expertise in touring productions with Ethara’s unmatched venue management and event delivery capabilities, this partnership is set to enhance the live entertainment experience for audiences across the region.

Ali Haidary, Chief Executive Officer & Founder of SES Live! commented, “As the Middle East’s leading live entertainment promoter, SES Live! has delivered some of the world’s most renowned family entertainment experiences across the region. We are honored and excited to partner with Ethara in this unique collaboration. With their unrivaled network and industry expertise, we look forward to expanding our reach further by bringing more globally renowned productions to audiences across the UAE, GCC, and beyond".

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Ethara commented "The demand for live entertainment in the Middle East is at an all-time high, and Ethara is committed to driving the industry forward by expanding our regional footprint and delivering world-class experiences to audiences. Our partnership with SES Live! brings together two industry leaders with complementary strengths - Ethara’s unmatched event delivery and venue management expertise, and SES Live!’s exclusive relationships with globally renowned IPs. Together, we are looking to set new benchmarks for live entertainment in the region, ensuring that fans have access to the very best productions while reinforcing the Middle East’s position as a key destination for world-class events.".

The organizations will be delivering shows across the region in multiple cities across the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, with some performances marking national and city debuts. Audiences can look forward to exciting premieres and regional firsts, reinforcing the region’s status as a key destination for world-class entertainment.

ABOUT SES LIVE!

Since its founding in 2005, SES Live! has played a pivotal role in shaping the Middle East’s live entertainment industry, bringing globally acclaimed productions to the region and setting new industry benchmarks. With nearly two decades of expertise, SES Live! has solidified its reputation as a leader in family entertainment.

A defining moment came in 2013, when SES Live! became the exclusive promoter of Disney On Ice and Disney Live! in the Middle East, in partnership with Feld Entertainment. This milestone brought beloved Disney stories to life, delighting thousands of families and reinforcing SES Live’s! commitment to high-quality, immersive entertainment.

Expanding beyond Disney productions, SES Live! has successfully delivered world-class theatrical and live-action spectacles, including Cirque du Soleil – Showcasing the artistry and breathtaking acrobatics of one of the world’s most iconic entertainment brands. Cirque 1903 – A mesmerizing reimagining of a vintage circus, blending classic charm with thrilling performances. Marvel Universe Live! – Bringing Marvel’s legendary superheroes to the stage in an action-packed, cinematic live experience. Les Misérables & CATS – Staging critically acclaimed Broadway and West End productions, further enriching the region’s cultural scene.

www.sesme.com

ABOUT ETHARA

Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. Headquartered on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, and with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge and skills. Ethara, meaning ‘thrill’ in Arabic, operates an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena, Yas Conference Centre, Zayed Sports City, and the House of Sustainability. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences. For further information, visit: www.ethara.com

Media contact: ethara@sevenmedia.ae