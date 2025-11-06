Companies will jointly develop and market AI-driven solutions to customers globally and will help organizations advance new AI deployment models

Dubai, UAE – ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, and NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business, and technology services, today announced an expanded strategic partnership to accelerate AI-led transformation for enterprises. The companies will execute joint go-to-market and delivery commitments, including co-developing and co-selling AI-powered solutions to help organizations to transform the way work gets done. NTT DATA will also scale its use of the ServiceNow AI Platform to drive productivity, efficiency, and customer experience improvements across its global operations, while ServiceNow designates NTT DATA as a strategic AI delivery partner to help customers deploy AI-powered automation and achieve operational efficiency at scale.

The expanded partnership builds on the long-standing collaboration between ServiceNow and NTT DATA, and underscores the companies’ shared commitment to helping enterprises operationalize and scale AI responsibly. Leveraging the power of the ServiceNow AI Platform, NTT DATA already helps organizations realize faster time to value through strategic advisory services, platform implementation and expansion, and ongoing managed and lifecycle services. By expanding and accelerating delivery of ServiceNow AI solutions, the new agreement supports NTT DATA’s ambition to significantly increase its ServiceNow business.

As part of the multi-year initiative, NTT DATA will become a strategic AI delivery partner for ServiceNow across industries and global regions. The companies will collaborate to deploy AI-powered automation for customers in enterprise, commercial, and mid-market segments. Also, ServiceNow will collaborate with NTT DATA to advance new AI deployment models, including through the Now Next AI program, which embeds AI engineering expertise directly into enterprise transformation projects with customers.

NTT DATA itself will become a lighthouse customer for ServiceNow, scaling its use of ServiceNow AI Agents and Global Business Services, among other solutions, as key enablers for NTT DATA’s own ongoing transformation and to accelerate delivery for customers.

“ServiceNow and NTT DATA are expanding access to AI-powered automation across any industry and any geography to achieve measurable business impact for organizations at every stage of the AI journey,” said Amit Zavery, president, chief operating officer, and chief product officer at ServiceNow. “Together, we’re transforming how the world’s leading enterprises operate, making work simpler, smarter, and more resilient with the ServiceNow AI Platform.”

“Expanding our partnership with ServiceNow is a key milestone in our mission to build the world’s leading AI-native services company.” said Abhijit Dubey, president, CEO, and chief AI officer at NTT DATA, Inc. “By combining ServiceNow’s agentic AI platform with NTT DATA’s global delivery scale and industry expertise, we’re enabling enterprises to accelerate innovation, enhance productivity, and achieve sustainable growth.”

NTT DATA expects to begin ramping and expanding delivery of ServiceNow AI solutions to customers across industries and regions, including ServiceNow AI Agents and Global Business Services, among other solutions, with broader deployment expected to follow.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2025 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world’s leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D. Visit us at nttdata.com.

ServiceNow Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the partnership or delivering the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow’s financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

© 2025 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.