CAIRO, EGYPT - Digital transformation is well under way in Egypt, and SentinelOne® (NYSE: S), a global leader in AI-powered security, is out to accelerate it. The company recently participated in CAISEC 2025, where it highlighted the power of its AI-powered innovations in securing critical infrastructure, cloud workloads and identities.

“With digital threats evolving faster than ever, our autonomous, AI-driven platform gives organizations the power to detect and remediate threats in real time. CAISEC 2025 was an ideal platform for us to showcase SentinelOne’s innovation and capabilities to organizations across Africa,” said Ezzeldin Hussein, Regional Senior Director of Solution Engineering at SentinelOne.

At the event, SentinelOne showed Purple AI Athena, the first agentic AI security analyst that automates threat investigations and response, in action, alongside Singularity Hyperautomation for machine-speed detection, orchestration and remediation, and Autonomous SOC capabilities that shift organizations from reactive to proactive security operations. The company also highlighted its unified endpoint, cloud and identity protection, offering complete visibility across hybrid environments and aligning with Egypt’s priorities on cloud modernization and compliance.

Speaking on a panel titled “Securing Digital Identity in a Hyperconnected World”, which explored the rising complexity of identity protection in today’s digitally connected environment, Ezzeldin Hussein shared real-world examples of AI-driven identity attacks and deepfake techniques and explained how SentinelOne’s behavioral AI identifies anomalies and accelerates zero-trust strategies, addressing challenges from fragmented systems to rapid cloud adoption. The panel also examined how AI is not only transforming threat detection but redefining how organizations manage and authenticate users internally.

SentinelOne’s presence at CAISEC 2025 underscored four key market trends: the urgent need for AI and hyperautomation to scale cyber defense, a shift toward platform consolidation to simplify security operations, the elevation of cyber resilience as a boardroom priority, and a growing emphasis on cloud- native security.

“Egypt, is a strategic hub for innovation and a gateway to the Middle East and Africa, and we are proud to support Egypt’s Vision 2030 by delivering innovative solutions that protect critical infrastructure, accelerate cloud modernization and strengthen cyber resilience across the region,” Hussein said.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments - trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.