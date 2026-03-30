Dubai, United Arab Emirates – SentinelOne, the AI Security leader, is bringing the power of autonomous AI security to on-premise and self-hosted environments. The new and expanded portfolio builds on SentinelOne's existing advantage as the only next-generation cybersecurity company to deliver modern, cutting-edge endpoint protection with zero cloud dependency. By ensuring all data is processed strictly within the customer's own environment, the offerings provide complete data privacy and sovereignty. Already deployed across millions of on-premises endpoints, the expanded portfolio will now secure servers, private clouds, and data pipelines at an unprecedented autonomous scale. As a result, highly regulated public and private sector organizations can now defend their most critical, airgapped environments with the power and speed of AI, without ever sacrificing control of their data.

“Empowering global organizations with the certainty that their data stays in their control is more urgent than ever given the need to adopt AI without compromising privacy. For too long, organizations in highly regulated sectors have faced a trade-off between the speed of AI security and total data sovereignty, privacy and control - especially for airgapped networks,” said Ana Pinczuk, President of Product and Technology at SentinelOne. “At SentinelOne, we are committed to breaking that trade-off. By delivering our most advanced autonomous engines and AI protections directly into the customer’s own hardware environment, we are giving them the freedom to innovate securely.”

The security market is shifting as governments and regulated industries increasingly demand total control over where their data lives and how it is processed. This is especially pronounced with the rapid rise of AI, causing these organizations to ensure that AI applications and data stay secure and fully aligned to their principles, without any third-party dependency. At the same time, rising geopolitical risks are forcing critical infrastructure to move toward airgapped systems that can stay secure even when disconnected from the internet.

Building on its successful FedRAMP and GovRAMP authorized on-premise endpoint security capabilities, the expanded offerings introduce AI-powered protection and the same level of security trusted in the public cloud to the world’s most sensitive organizations. By using a single, lightweight agent, national security agencies, financial institutions, and healthcare providers can standardize their security across any infrastructure. These deployments allow customers to keep all their data in-house, streaming telemetry directly into their own systems for threat hunting and investigations without ever sending information to a cloud service. This established global footprint already protects tens of millions of endpoints for critical infrastructure operators who require total data control.

To further secure private and sovereign clouds, SentinelOne provides real-time protection for servers, containers, and data storage that operates entirely within a customer’s own network. This technology is built to be stable and autonomous, using multiple detection engines that work on-device without needing a persistent internet connection. The solution also extends to local data stores, integrating with systems like NetApp and Dell to automatically scan and quarantine malware at the point of entry. By keeping all threat detection and remediation local, organizations ensure that sensitive data never leaves their secure boundary during the inspection process, and that no off premise connectivity is ever possible.

SentinelOne’s Prompt Security On-Premise adds these same protections to the world of AI, even in fully disconnected environments. This self-hosted AI security discovers "shadow AI" usage and redacts sensitive information in real time across thousands of applications. By acting as a specialized firewall for both internal and external AI tools, Prompt Security blocks threats like prompt injections and data leaks while ensuring organizations maintain complete sovereignty over every interaction - no external connection required.

Beyond core security, SentinelOne is introducing a new AI Data Pipeline designed specifically for on-premises environments to optimize how local data flows. By using intelligent filtering, this pipeline helps security teams reduce alert fatigue and cut down on infrastructure costs by only processing what matters most. It also enriches telemetry and monitors the health of the entire data stream, giving organizations better visibility and more reliable insights. AI Data Pipelines allow moving data easily while sanitizing it between different sources and endpoints like Generative AI models - without the data ever leaving the premises or cloud processing needed.

The expanded offerings can be deployed anywhere so customers can easily meet in-country data residency and regulatory requirements, achieving true sovereignty without sacrificing platform capability.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne (NYSE: S) is the leader in AI security, setting the standard for using AI and automation to give defenders a decisive operating advantage. Built for those who secure our world, its platform delivers unified coverage across endpoints, identity, cloud, and AI. Powered by Autonomous Security Intelligence, SentinelOne stops attacks at machine speed, reducing risk and delivering clarity and control to stay one step ahead. Headquartered in Mountain View with teams worldwide, SentinelOne protects nearly one-fifth of the Fortune 500 and hundreds of Global 2000 enterprises. From Main Street to Wall Street, the world’s most critical organizations trust SentinelOne with their security.