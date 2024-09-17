Dubai, United Arab Emirates - SentinelOne and Lenovo today announced a multi-year collaboration to bring AI-powered endpoint security to millions of Lenovo devices across the globe. Lenovo will include SentinelOne’s industry-leading Singularity Platform and generative AI capabilities (Purple AI) in new PC shipments, as well as offer upgrades to existing customers to expand its ThinkShield security portfolio and autonomously protect devices from modern attacks.

"The complexity and speed of today's cyberthreats demand an intelligent, adaptable defense," said Nima Baiati, Executive Director and General Manager, Cybersecurity Solutions, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo. "SentinelOne's Singularity Platform and Purple AI are at the forefront of this evolution, offering unparalleled, AI-powered protection. As Lenovo introduces groundbreaking new AI PCs to the market, we are integrating these cutting-edge AI-powered endpoint security capabilities into Lenovo's ThinkShield security platform. This will enhance endpoint protection and fortify enterprise resilience against the ever-evolving threat landscape."

Lenovo is a leading enterprise PC vendor that sells tens of millions of devices annually. The new agreement between the long-time strategic partners is designed to significantly increase the number of Lenovo devices that ship with SentinelOne’s AI-powered security and will benefit from Lenovo’s broad global sales and partner network. As a result, Lenovo’s direct sales team and channel partners can provide cutting-edge, built-in security to businesses of all sizes.

“Cyber resilience is incredibly important for business continuity as organizations increasingly face the unpredictable. Our security services collaboration with SentinelOne is another key aspect of Lenovo’s cybersecurity and cyber resilience services intended to help protect customers from anomalous threats,” said Patricia Wilkey, SVP and GM of Lenovo Solutions and Services Group International Sales.

As part of the expanded collaboration, Lenovo will also build a new Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service using AI and EDR capabilities from SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform as its foundation.

“The endpoint remains a primary vector of cyberattacks and the most critical part of a business' ongoing operations. By working with market leaders like Lenovo, we can rapidly scale AI-powered security to millions of PCs and servers across the globe,” said Akhil Kapoor, Vice President Embedded Business, SentinelOne. “It’s an opportunity for Lenovo and SentinelOne to give Lenovo customers a clear security and resiliency advantage by delivering intelligent devices that defend themselves in real time.”

SentinelOne’s solutions are available and in use by Lenovo customers today. For more information on the offerings and the value they can deliver, visit: www.lenovo.com/thinkshield.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a global leading autonomous AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments— trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

