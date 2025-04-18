Dubai, UAE: Joseph Mews, a property investment company with a stellar portfolio of luxury UK residential developments ideal for UAE investors, has bolstered its portfolio with the addition of No. 30 St. Pauls - a newly launched development located in the prestigious Jewellery Quarter in Birmingham, UK.

Having supported hundreds of GCC-based investors in building and diversifying their UK real estate portfolios, Joseph Mews continues to provide access to exclusive residential opportunities in some of the UK’s most sought-after postcodes. With a dedicated office in Fountain Views, Downtown Dubai, the company offers a 360-degree investment journey, from tailored advice and market insights to end-to-end property management.

As the exclusive partner of Elevate Property Group for No. 30 St. Pauls, Joseph Mews brings to the market a chic development comprising 58 opulent apartments and two elegant penthouses. Exuding the Mayfair lifestyle, the property features sweeping views of the historic St. Paul’s Square, the only remaining Georgian square in Birmingham, and reflects the perfect balance of heritage charm and modern luxury.

“We’ve been part of the region’s investment landscape for close to a decade, and we’re proud to continue delivering high-performing opportunities to our clients in the UAE,” says Johnny Conran, Founder and Partner of Joseph Mews. “This partnership with Elevate Property Group is about helping UAE investors secure their future and build lasting wealth for generations to come. The UK property market, especially beyond London, offers untapped potential, and developments like No. 30 St. Pauls are a testament to that.”

Nestled in a district steeped in craftsmanship and culture, No. 30 St. Pauls is more than just a residential project; it’s a lifestyle offering. Residents can enjoy a landscaped communal courtyard, private terraces, and interiors finished with premium appliances and elegant architectural touches. The development is just a short walk from Birmingham’s business and creative districts, with exceptional connectivity via major rail links and the upcoming HS2 line that will connect Birmingham to London in under 50 minutes.

As Joseph Mews sets its sights on establishing deeper roots in the UAE, the company continues to introduce high-quality UK investment opportunities while offering localised support to make the process seamless for investors. With a proven track record of £594 million in successful developments and a growing pipeline of projects, Joseph Mews is redefining global property investment—offering a pathway to generational wealth. Committed to a customer-centric approach, the turnkey property solutions provider delivers comprehensive services and hassle-free experiences, from expert market insights to hands-off property management, empowering UAE investors to build lasting financial security.

About Joseph Mews

Joseph Mews is a property investment company with over 10 years of expertise in residential developments in the United Kingdom (UK).

Renowned for innovation and quality, Joseph Mews partners exclusively with trusted developers to deliver world-class projects while helping clients build wealth through UK property investment. Its 360-degree service combines a market-leading distribution network with dedicated customer support, ensuring excellence at every stage. It currently operates in four key global markets, including the UAE, UK, South-East Asia, and South Africa.

With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Joseph Mews is a trusted name in UK property investment, both locally and internationally.