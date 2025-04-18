Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, announced its recent talent acquisition efforts, resulting in a significant surge in the quantity and quality of its workforce, effectively reinforcing its ambitious growth strategy and commitment to operational excellence. The developer has grown from a modest team of merely seven employees in 2007 to an impressive 35,978 professionals and construction workers by April of 2025, reflecting its rapid rise as the leading private developer in the region’s booming real estate sector.

In the past four months alone, Azizi has welcomed 1,620 new professional staff members, marking a milestone that underscores its remarkable momentum and notable role in spurring job creation in the UAE’s property market. The talent pool has steadily increased—from just 120 personnel in 2017 to 350 in 2019, reaching 3,600 by 2022, and now nearly 36,000, approximately 6,000 of which are white collar professionals. The developer intends to bring on an additional 7,000 employees by the end of the year.

Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, said: “We take great pride in the progress we’ve made over the past decade. Our team is the cornerstone of our success, driving innovation, quality, and a customer-first approach. This expansion reflects our sustained and growing project pipeline and the scaling of our operations to meet the rising demand from both local and international clients.”

Azizi’s dynamic roster now spans 99 nationalities. The company is also focusing on recruiting more talent with experience in European markets and beyond to strengthen its presence across further continents that it plans to develop iconic projects and expand its hospitality portfolio to.

In line with the UAE’s Emiratisation goals, Azizi has also significantly ramped up its efforts to hire Emirati talent, with a growing number of nationals now part of its expanding workforce across various departments.

This impressive growth of Azizi’s diverse workforce highlights its dedication to inclusivity, cross-cultural collaboration, and leadership in the global market.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 40,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, City of Arabia, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.