Muscat – Sembcorp Salalah Power & Water Company SAOG (“the Company” or “SSPWC”) has signed the new 10-year Power and Water Purchase Agreement (“PWPA”) with Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (“PWP”).

This follows the earlier acceptance of the Letter of Award on 30 September 2025. The new PWPA will commence on 4 April 2027, immediately following the expiry of the current agreement, and will remain in effect for a period of 10 years, ending on 3 April 2037.

The PWPA secures the continued offtake of 465 megawatts of power and 15 million imperial gallons (68,190 cubic metres) per day of water from the Salalah Independent Water and Power Plant, which is developed, owned, and operated by SSPWC. The plant comprises a gas-fired combined cycle power plant and a reverse osmosis seawater desalination facility.

With a portfolio of over 1.0GW of energy assets in Oman, comprising gas and renewables, Sembcorp is well-positioned to advance its long-term growth plans in the Sultanate.

About Sembcorp Salalah Power & Water Company (Sembcorp Salalah)

Sembcorp Salalah Power & Water Company (Sembcorp Salalah) developed, owns and operates an electricity generation and seawater desalination plant, the Salalah Independent Water and Power Plant, located between Taqah and Mirbat in Oman. The plant is located approximately 50 kilometres from Salalah, the administrative town in the Dhofar Governorate.

The plant has been in full commercial operation since May 2012 and has a net capacity of 489 megawatts (contracted capacity of 445 megawatts) and a contracted water capacity of 15 million imperial gallons (69,000 cubic metres) per day. It consists of a gas-fired combined cycle power plant and a reverse osmosis seawater desalination plant.

Sembcorp Salalah has invested approximately US$1 billion to develop, finance, build, own and operate the plant. It generates its revenues in accordance with a 15-year power and water purchase agreement with Nama Power and Water Procurement Company.

The Company is currently listed on the Muscat Securities Market.