Dubai, UAE: Select Group, a leading premium real estate developer headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, today announces the launch of Artistry Two Residences, following strong market response and high levels of interest for the recently launched Artistry One Residences.

Building on the success of the initial release, Artistry Two Residences continues Select Group’s design-led residential vision in Dubai Design District (d3), reaffirming confidence in the district's long-term appeal and the Artistry concept.

Rising within the evolving d3 skyline, Artistry Two Residences reflects the same architectural language, proportions, and residential philosophy established by Artistry One Residences, offering a consistent expression of contemporary urban living shaped by clarity, balance, and perspective.

Strategically positioned within Dubai Design District, the development benefits from strong connectivity to Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, DIFC, and Dubai Creek, placing residents at the intersection of the city’s commercial, cultural, and creative centres.

The development presents a curated collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, with apartment sizes ranging from 738 sq. ft. to 1,988 sq. ft. Defined by efficient layouts, generous terraces, and carefully considered proportions, the residences are designed to maximise natural light and outlook, framing views of the Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai skyline, the Dubai Frame, and the Dubai Canal.

Complementing the residences is a limited selection of four-bedroom duplex penthouses, extending up to 7,767 sq. ft., featuring expansive terraces, private plunge pools, and dual access for enhanced privacy. Two signature penthouses further extend this offering with private rooftop terraces and pools, delivering uninterrupted city views and an elevated residential experience.

Residents will enjoy access to a comprehensive suite of lifestyle and wellness amenities, including sky and infinity pools, state-of-the-art fitness and wellness studios, sauna, steam rooms, ice baths, padel courts, residents’ lounges, co-working and multi-purpose spaces, family leisure areas, and outdoor recreational facilities, supporting a balanced and connected way of life.

Set within the expanding Dubai Design District masterplan, spanning approximately 18 million sq. ft., Artistry Two Residences forms part of a wider urban vision integrating residential, cultural, retail, and hospitality destinations within a walkable, design-forward environment between Downtown Dubai and Dubai Creek.

Commenting on the launch, Israr Liaqat, Group CEO at Select Group, said:

“The launch of Artistry Two Residences reflects the strong confidence shown by buyers in the development’s concept and the continued growth of Dubai Design District. By maintaining a clear design philosophy, efficient layouts, and a highly sought-after location, the development offers enduring appeal for both end users and investors.”

Designed by Woods Bagot, Artistry Two Residences continues Select Group’s commitment to refined architecture and thoughtful living, guided by proportion, light, and contemporary urban principles.

Artistry Two Residences is offered with a flexible 50/50 payment plan, with handovers anticipated to commence in 2029, marking the next chapter in Select Group’s residential presence within Dubai Design District.

About Select Group:

Based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Select Group is an award-winning real estate development and investment firm specialising in a selection of verticals, including real estate development, investments, hospitality, and retail.

Select Group's development portfolio comprises over 20 million square feet of award-winning residential, commercial, hospitality and retail developments, delivering over 7,000 homes, with another 6,000 units in the pipeline, a combined Gross Development Value (GDV) of over AED 35.2 billion. select-group.ae