Riyadh: A recent official report ranked the (SEHHATY – My Health) app as the most downloaded application in Saudi Arabia during 2021. According to the report (Internet in Saudi Arabia 2021) published last March by the Communications and Information Technology Commission CITC coinciding with its annual ICT Indicators Forum 2022.

The report hailed the swift digital transformation efforts by the Saudi Ministry of Health, which aimed, by integrating all its previous applications into a unified version to facilitate easy access to healthcare services throughout the Kingdom.

The application allows users to book medical appointments for more than 35 specialties in primary health care centers, as well as book appointments for testing and taking Covid-19 vaccines. In addition, the app provides free 24/7 audio and video medical consultation services. The user of the application can search for medications and the nearest pharmacies that provide them. And to keep users fit and healthy, the app allows them to log in vital signs and daily steps.

