Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has announced the opening of a new disease prevention and screening center at Mushrif Mall. The center is intended to provide convenient and easy access to medical residency procedures.

The center is open from 7 days a week from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM and accepts appointment-based and walk-in clients. Fast Track and regular Visa Screening services are available.

Commenting on the opening, Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Chief Executive Officer, Ambulatory Healthcare Services, said “It is our primary mandate to enhance access to SEHA services and ensure a smooth client journey. Traditionally, our network of 12 disease prevention and screening centers were standalone buildings or parts of existing healthcare facilities. However, the new visa screening center at Mushrif Mall is the first in a series of centers that we plan to open in locations frequented by residents, in order to provide them with easy access to our visa screening services.”

Speaking towards the need of the center, Dr. Omar Al Hashmi, Chief Clinical Affairs Officer, Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), said: “Instead of setting aside time to visit the visa screening center, our clients can now get their visa screening while shopping or having fun with their families at the mall, 7 days a week and any time from 9 AM to 7 PM. Once they register at the center they will receive an SMS with their queue number. They can then enjoy their time at the mall and will receive an alert when their turn is up so they can come back to the center.”

