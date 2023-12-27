Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), a subsidiary of PureHealth – the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, emphasised the importance of organ donation and transplantation, as well as highlighted the need to adopt a healthy lifestyle during the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2023 in the UAE capital.

As part of its participation in the marathon and related events, which was held in Abu Dhabi from December 12 and culminated with the main race on December 16, SEHA set up an emergency clinic at the ADNOC Marathon Village and organised an awareness campaign on the importance of Hayat – the National Programme for Organ Donation and Transplantation.

Participants as well as visitors at the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon were encouraged to register their willingness to donate organs on the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Hayat application. The awareness campaign also urged people to adopt a healthier lifestyle to reduce the need for organ transplants, and importance of good health to qualify for organ donation.

The showcase of Hayat programme was aimed at dispelling myths and misconceptions surrounding organ donation and encouraging individuals to make informed decisions as organ donors. Activities included Hayat cinema – showcasing inspiring real organ donation stories from the UAE, Hayat registration, Hayat partners, Hayat passport through health check-up stations, and other activations.

The Hayat Programme has enabled a total number of 582 organ transplant operations in the country since 2017, including 328 kidneys, 199 liver, 16 hearts, 26 lungs, and 13 pancreases. The total number of donors have reached 202 since 2017. The program is distinguished by its community solidarity and tolerance by enabling transplantation for needy organ failure patients in the country regardless of race, religion, or income, as more than 52 different nationalities have contributed and benefited.

Dr. Ali Al Obaidli, Chairman of UAE National Transplant Committee/ Group Chief Academic Affairs Officer and Chairman of the AI Committee at SEHA, said: “The Hayat Programme works in coordination with various strategic partners locally and globally to save lives, and continues to improve the health and safety of the community and enhance the quality of life. We showcased the achievements of the programme at the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon as well as encouraged everyone on the importance of organ donation and transplantation. Thanks to the guidance and support of the UAE’s leadership, we continue to work towards providing the community with the best healthcare support.”

Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, Group Chief Executive Officer of SEHA, said: “Our participation at the Abu Dhabi Marathon offered us an opportunity to highlight the importance of the Hayat programme to a diverse audience, including medical professionals and international athletes. It is an excellent platform to promote, network, and engage with potential donors and recipients. Under the leadership of PureHealth, we at SEHA are committed to develop and regulate the organ donation and transplantation ecosystem in the UAE in line with the best international quality and ethical standards.”

Hayat Programme is a national system to enhance efforts for the donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues in accordance with the highest international standards and practices. The programme is a synergy of collaborative efforts of many federal and local authorities, including the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority, SEHA, and several governmental and private health facilities across the country.

About SEHA

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC (SEHA) is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to the continuous improvement of customer care to recognised international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,000 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centres, and three blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually, conducting 43,262 surgeries, and treat more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae

To find out more about SEHA’s specialised clinic, or book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA.ae. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app, or WhatsApp 02 410 2200.

About PureHealth

By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the UAE's largest integrated healthcare platform with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 25+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more. With groundbreaking innovations at the forefront of healthcare, the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health’s network of healthcare facilities comprises:

SEHA – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – one of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

Daman – The National Health Insurance Company, the UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center – Specialist healthcare centre focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine

One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae