Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, announced today the operating hours of its facilities during the Eid Al Adha holiday from Dhu Al-Hijjah 9th to the 12th 1442, corresponding to July 8th to the 11th, 2022. In the Al Dhafra region, all emergency and urgent care units will operate 24 hours a day. Al Ain and Tawam Hospital’s emergency departments will also operate for 24 hours a day.

Additionally, the Corniche ER department will operate for 24 hours a day as well as SKMC, Al Rahba Hospital and al Wagan Hospitals’ ER Departments, throughout Arafat Day and the Eid Al Adha holidays. All disease prevention and screening centers will remain closed during Eid.

Island Region

In the Island region, Al Zafaranah Clinic will operate from 10 AM till 10 PM on Friday 8th July, 12 PM till 8 PM on Saturday 9th July, 10 AM to 10 PM on Sunday 10th July and 10 AM to 10 PM on Monday 11th July. All other hospitals and health centers including Al Bateen, Al Mushrif, Al Madina, and Al Dhafra Dental will remain closed for Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha.

Middle Region

In the Middle region, Madinat Khalifa, Al Maqtaa and Baniyas will operate from 12 PM till 8 PM on the 8th, 10th, and 11th July, remaining closed on the first day of Eid Saturday 9th July. Al Bahia will operate from 10 AM till 10 PM on the 8th, 10th, and 11th July, and 12 PM till 8 PM on first day of Eid Saturday 9th July. Al Falah, Madinat Mohamed bin Zayed, Al Samha, and Mafraq Dental will remain closed.

For those requiring dental services, Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Center will remain open to serve patients.

Al Ain Region

In the Al Ain region, Al Hili and Al Muwaiji will operate from 12 PM till 8 PM on the 8th, 10th, and 11th July, remaining closed on the first day of Eid Saturday 9th July. Al Yahar and Neima will operate 10 AM till 10 PM on the 8th, 10th, and 11th July, and 12 PM till 8 PM on the first day of Eid Saturday 9th July. Sweihan, Al Qua'a, Mezyad, Al Hayer, Al Khatem, will remain open for 24 hours during Arafat Day and the Eid Al Adha holidays, while all other hospitals and health centers including Remah, Oud Al Touba, Al Jahli, Al Towayya, Al Khazna, Al Shwaib, Al Faqaa, and Al Ain Dental will remain closed. As for dental services in Al Ain region, Al Yahar Healthcare Center will be open to providing services during the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

The Majlis Al Quaa Center in Al Ain will operate normally for all days and will remain open on July 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th.

As for Tawam Hospital Outpatients and Al Ain Hospital Outpatients, they will remain closed throughout the Eid Al-Adha holiday but their emergency departments will remain open.

However, a number of Al Wagan Hospital’s Outpatient clinics will be open such as Internal Medicine on July 8th form 9 AM to 3 PM, on July 9th from 6PM to 10 PM, and on July 10th and 11th from 10 AM to 3 PM and again in the evening from 6 PM to 10 PM. Al Wagan’s Polyclinic will be open from 10 AM to 10 PM on Arafat day and all of the Eid holiday. As for its pediatric clinic, it will remain open on all days from 6 PM to 10 PM but will also be open from 10 AM to 3 PM on July 10th and July 11th.

Drive-Through Centers

The SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Service Centers in Al Bahia, Rabdan, Al Manhal, Asharej, Al Sarouj, Al Khawaneej, and all other centers in Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Umm Al Quwain will all operate from 12 PM till 8 PM during Arafat Day and the Eid Al Adha holidays. All other Drive-Through Service Centers including Al Madina, Al Wathba, Al Shamkha, Al Hili, and Al Amrah will remain closed during Arafat Day and the Eid Al Adha holidays.

COVID-19 Vaccination Centers

All COVID-19 vaccination centers in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, as well as the Etihad Heroes Healthcare Center, will remain closed on Arafat Day and for the Eid Al-Adha holidays.

Prime Assessment Centers

COVID-19 Prime Assessments Centers in Al Mushrif, and Al Ain Convention Center will operate under regular working hours during Arafat Day and the Eid Al Adha holidays.

The COVID-19 Screening Majlis in Al Quaa Healthcare Center in Al Ain will operate under regular working hours during Arafat Day and the Eid Al Adha holidays.

Al Dhafra Region

All Outpatient Department clinics including Madinat Zayed Hospital, Ghayathi Hospital, Marfa Hospital, Delma Hospital, and Beda Al Mutawaa Medical Center will remain closed during Arafat Day and the Eid Al Adha holidays. The Madinat Zayed Dental Center will similarly remain closed during Arafat Day and the Eid Al Adha holidays.

All outpatient department clinics including Sila Hospital, Liwa Hospital, and Al Dhafra Family Medicine Center will also remain closed during Arafat Day and the first two days of Eid Al Adha holidays, returning to regular working hours on the 11th of July. Abu Al-Abyad and Sir Bani Yas Clinic will operate under regular working hours during Arafat Day and the Eid Al Adha holidays. Al Dhafra Drive-Through Screening Centers, Madinat Zayed Industrial Area Fever Center will both operate from 10 AM till 8 PM on Arafat Day 8th July, and 12 PM till 8 PM on the first, second, and third days of Eid Al Adha on the 9th , 10th, and 11th of July.

The Madinat Zayed Covid-19 Prime Assessment Center will operate from 10 AM to 8 PM while the SEHA COVID-19 Vaccination Center in the Madinat Zayed Wedding Hall will operate from 12 PM to 8 PM during Arafat Day and the Eid Al Adha holidays.

Corniche Hospital

The Corniche SBR Clinic (jaundice) will operate at the main hospital instead of the women’s health center from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM on Arafat Day 8th July, and second day of Eid 10th July, remaining closed on 9th and 11th July. All other departments at the Corniche Hospital including the Women’s Health Center, the Corniche Outpatient Clinics, and the Corniche Operation Theater will remain closed while the Corniche ER department will operate for 24 hours a day.

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City and Al-Rahba Hospital

Both SKMC and the Al Rahba Outpatient Departments will remain closed during Arafat day and during the Eid Al Adha holiday.

All SEHA related facilities, and health centers will return to regular working hours on Tuesday July 11th.

The SEHA main hotline Call Center will be closed on July, 9th and will resume their regular duties starting on Sunday July 10th.

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae