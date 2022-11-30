Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, will permanently closed some of its SEHA COVID-19 Centers starting today. In Abu Dhabi, Al Wathba, and Al Bahia COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Centers will be closed. In Al Ain: Al Hili, Al Aamerah, and SEHA COVID-19 Vaccination Center (Al Khabisi Hall); meanwhile in the Northern Emirates, COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Centers in Al Khawaneej, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah will be closed also.

The COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Centers in Abu Dhabi which will remain open are: Rabdan, Manhal; Al Ain: Al Sarouj, Asharej. In addition, the COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centers in Mushrif Wedding Hall in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Convention Center will remain open.

For full details on the location of your nearest SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Center, please visit https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=1zSuSup51KK_KWsLColMwAanpBmKUn7-v&usp=sharing. To book your appointment, please download the SEHA app.

