Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Seef Properties signed a strategic partnership agreement with Savur Rewards, a loyalty and rewards platform offering exclusive discounts to consumers. The signing ceremony at the company’s Seef headquarters was attended by Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Yusuf; Savur Rewards Founder, Salman Alarayedh; Founding Partner, Mohsen Ali Dashti; and other representatives from both parties.

As per the agreement, Savur’s loyalty solutions will be implemented at a wide range of tenants in Seef Mall – Seef District, allowing mallgoers to benefit from exclusive discounts and rewards across participating outlets. Savur’s fast-growing discount network seamlessly connects businesses looking to increase sales with customers seeking the best deals and offers.

Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Yusuf said: “This strategic partnership is in line with our commitment to enhancing customer experience and adding value for our visitors and tenants. By adopting Savur’s solutions, we aim to create a more rewarding and engaging experience for our mall visitors, while supporting our tenants with innovative solutions that will help grow their businesses.”

Savur Rewards Founder, Salman Alarayedh said: “Partnering with Seef Properties marks a milestone for Savur, as it means customers will now have access to exclusive rewards at one of Bahrain’s most well-known destinations. We look forward to offering Seef Mall – Seef District visitors seamless access to our growing network of rewards and enriching their shopping journey.”

Established in 1997, Seef Mall is a premier shopping and entertainment destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain. With its diverse range of global brands and family-friendly activities, it continues to attract a large number of visitors from across the GCC, catering to a wide variety of interests and all ages.

About Seef Properties:

Seef Properties B.S.C. was established in the year 1999 and is a public shared company listed on Bahrain Bourse since 2007 with its operations headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, becoming a leader in the retail, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development sectors on the level of the Kingdom. Today, Seef Properties manages a large portfolio of assets, promoting its position as a distinguished commercial brand. The vision of Seef Properties is centered to its constant strives to become a leading real estate company in innovation and diversity, driven by the implementation of the highest standards and values to achieve its goal in excellence, and the satisfaction of shareholders, partners and clients. The Company’s message is centered to the development, acquisition and management of a real estate investment portfolio that serves the retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.