Manama: Stemming from its keenness to reinforce social responsibility, and on the occasion of the International Day of Families, Seef Properties, one of the leading integrated real estate development companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently hosted a group of women from Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Kanoo Parents Club at Seef Mall - Seef District.

The activity, which comes in cooperation with Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Kanoo Parents Club, and in partnership with Hamad Town Charity Society, invited women from the Club to enjoy breakfast at Naseef Restaurant in Seef Mall - Seef District.

On this occasion, Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, commented: “We are pleased to invite our sisters from Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Kanoo Parents Club to spend quality time and enjoy breakfast at Naseef Restaurant in Seef Mall - Seef District. This initiative comes as a continuation of our commitment as a national company to support all civil and charitable programs, as part of our of social responsibility and service to the Bahraini community, with the aim of reinforcing solidarity with the various civil society institutions and NGOs to achieve its noble humanitarian mission.”

On his part, Hamad Town Charity Society Board of Trustees Chairman Mr. Yousif Al Mahmeed, said: “We would like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to Seef Properties for their hospitality and generosity, which clearly reflect the Company’s sound approach in sponsoring and supporting civil society institutions and NGOs, and their social initiatives, placing Seef Properties at the forefront of national companies in promoting social responsibility and community solidarity.”

