Dubai, UAE – SEE Holding, the sustainability-driven powerhouse behind the globally recognized model of The Sustainable City, has announced a strategic partnership with Micropolis, the UAE-based company specializing in the design, and manufacturing of robotics and AI systems. to accelerate the integration of smart infrastructure within The Sustainable City 2.0 (TSC 2.0) – SEE Holding’s next-generation model that is AI-driven, net zero, and human-centric.

Unveiled earlier this month, (TSC 2.0) marks the evolution of SEE Holding’s globally recognized model for sustainable cities. Designed to think, adapt, and evolve, TSC 2.0 weaves artificial intelligence and smart technologies into the fabric of the city, enabling dynamic, real-time optimization of resources and systems. This intelligent ecosystem enhances efficiency across critical pillars such as food security, energy, water, waste management, and mobility, while also advancing wellbeing, health, education, and innovation.

This partnership brings together The Sustainable City’s visionary approach to net zero living with Micropolis’s technological expertise of advanced robotics platforms, AI-powered surveillance systems, smart mobility applications, and edge computing nodes. It will support the deployment of intelligent infrastructure designed to enhance safety, optimize operations, and elevate the resident experience across SEE Holding’s growing portfolio of sustainable cities.

“With The Sustainable City 2.0, we are building an urban blueprint for a more intelligent, climate-resilient future,” said Eng. Faris Saeed, Chairman and CEO of SEE Holding. “Our strategic partnership with Micropolis will empower us to deliver seamless AI integration at the infrastructure level—creating smarter, more connected, and people-centric cities that reflect the needs of both current and future generations.”

Over the past decade, SEE Holding has supported Micropolis by providing a living lab environment within The Sustainable City— offering real-world testing grounds for Micropolis’s robotics platforms, autonomous systems, and AI capabilities.

“The Sustainable City gave us a real environment to test and refine our technologies,

that played a key role in shaping our robotics platforms into what they are today,” said

Fareed Aljawhari, CEO, Micropolis Holding Co. “With The Sustainable City 2.0, we’re proud to take this partnership to a global scale and deliver cutting-edge automation designed for the cities of tomorrow.”

For over a decade, The Sustainable City has set the global standard for climate-resilient urban living – achieving a 78% cut in emissions and 89% landfill diversion in Dubai. Celebrated as the GCC’s happiest community, the model has expanded across the region, with TSC 2.0 now taking the vision further as a scalable, AI-powered blueprint for future cities.

About SEE Holding

SEE Holding is a UAE based sustainably focused global holding group that designs, invests in, and builds sustainable infrastructures and cities through its three operational verticals: SEE Solutions, SEE Developers, and SEE Engineering.

Driven by its purpose of spearheading a net zero emissions future and achieving the 2050 UN targets, SEE Holding develops inclusive and sustainable communities that prioritize education, sports, healthcare, and overall well-being as part of its commitment to social, environmental and economic impact. SEE Holding currently has projects in the UAE across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, as well as in Oman.

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.