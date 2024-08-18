Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: SEDCO Capital, a global Shariah-compliant and ESG-led asset management and investment advisory firm (“the Firm), announces the launch of its new SEDCO Capital IPO Fund (“the Fund), an open-ended Shariah-compliant investment fund. Designed to target medium to long-term capital growth, the Fund focuses on investments in IPOs and Rights Issues of companies listed on the Saudi stock market.

Investment Strategy and Fund Details

The IPO Fund focuses on investing in a diversified portfolio of IPOs and rights issues across the main and parallel markets of the Saudi stock exchange (Tadawul). The fund aims to deliver returns by tapping into the growth potential of newly listed companies.

The IPO Fund aims to select shariah compliant IPOs and right issues offering capital gains over medium to long terms based on upside potential of the company fundamentals. Evaluating prospects of the IPOs especially the commercial, financial and management ones is the key expertise that the Fund manager (SEDCO Capital) brings along with this Fund. In addition to stocks and right issues of listed companies, the Fund has the flexibility to invest in Shariah-compliant IPOs of REITs, Sukuk and money market instruments.

Fund Type: Open-ended public investment fund

Minimum Subscription: 5000 Saudi Riyals

Unit Price at inception: 10 Saudi Riyals

Benchmark Index: SEDCO Capital Total Return IPO Index

Valuation Days: Every Business Day

Fund Currency: Saudi Riyals

Management Fees: 1.75% of the Fund’s Net Asset Value (NAV) annually

Abdulwahhab Abed, Acting CEO of SEDCO Capital, commented: "The launch of the SEDCO Capital IPO Fund represents a pivotal development in our public equities offering. It not only diversifies our product portfolio but also aligns with our strategic vision to leverage market dynamics and generate sustainable Shariah-compliant returns for our investors. This investment opportunity is geared towards investors with a higher risk appetite, promising potentially higher returns."

Regulatory and Compliance Framework

The SEDCO Capital IPO Fund is regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) of Saudi Arabia, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of transparency and regulatory compliance. The Fund’s terms and conditions have been meticulously crafted to provide clarity and safeguard investor interests, with periodic disclosures and factsheets to keep investors well-informed. For more information about the Fund, please visit www.sedcocapital.com.

-Ends-

About SEDCO Capital

SEDCO Capital is a global, Shariah-compliant, and ESG led asset management and investment advisory firm. Our investment philosophy is underpinned by three Ps: principles, partnership, and performance. We provide clients with investment solutions through a dynamic asset allocation process across diversified asset classes that deliver strong risk-adjusted returns. By adopting a global view to investing while looking through the lens of our proprietary Prudent Ethical Investment (PEI) approach, an integration of Shariah-compliant and Responsible Investment principles, we provide our clients with unparalleled global access to investments across developed and emerging markets, including Saudi Arabia, in alignment with their investment objectives. In 2014 we proudly became the first Saudi company and the world’s first Shariah-compliant asset manager to become signatory to the UN Principles of Responsible Investment (UNPRI) and we continue to be recognized for our commitment to responsible investments. SEDCO Capital oversees over $8 billion in total assets under management (AUM) and is headquartered in Jeddah with offices in Riyadh, Dubai, London, and Luxembourg. SEDCO Capital is licensed by the Capital Market Authority (License No. 11157-37).

The Firm’s headquarters is in South Tower, Red Sea Mall, King Abdulaziz (Malik) Road, PO Box 13396 Jeddah 21491, Saudi Arabia. Find out more at www.sedcocapital.com.

Press Contacts:

SEDCO Capital

Maha Abul-Ola

Email: mahaa@sedcocapital.com

Brunswick Group

Email: sedcocapital@brunswickgroup.com