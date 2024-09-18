Sedar Global Interiors, a leading manufacture, design and installation window and wall decor company who have been in the region for over 130 years are showcasing their latest products at INDEX Saudi, Riyadh Front Exhibition Center from 17-19 September 2024.

Operating in 11 countries and with over 30 showrooms across the GCC and MENA regions including UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Bahrain, Iraq, Yemen, Qatar, Oman, Sudan – as well as stores in Canada and design hub in Northern Italy the interiors powerhouse are hoping to tap into the UAE booming construction market that is forecasted a growth from USD 41 billion in 2024 to USD 50.40 billion by 2029.

The rising number of real estate projects for retail, commercial, hospitality, and residential properties, along with government initiatives to boost infrastructure as part of Vision 2030, are driving demand in the Saudi interiors market. Giga projects such as Trojena, The Line, Sindalah, Diriyah Gate, the Red Sea Development project, King Abdullah Economic City, and others are attracting various international and regional interior brands and fit-out designers.

On participating in INDEX Saudi 2024 Jalal Selo, Sales Development Director at Sedar Global sais “Given the diverse range of construction interior projects fuelling demand in the region, we are thrilled to be taking part in INDEX Saudi in an effort to stay at the forefront of the burgeoning interiors fit out market.”

Selo adds, “Previous participation has led to invaluable connections across interior design houses, freelancers as well as soft furnishing fit-out contractors and for September edition we hope to build relationships and strike deals to expand on existing projects we are working on throughout the GCC.”

Showcasing their unique one-stop-shop approach to window and wall décor services along with their expanding portfolio of products. Including an array of designs that carefully keep an eye on new interior trends across blinds, curtains, wallpaper, upholstery, folding doors, awnings and home-automation. Sedar will also showcase new Pergola collections for the first time at INDEX Saudi. Dealing with B2B and B2C clients across the globe, buyers can work with Sedar’s specialist in house teams to measure, customise, tailor design and fit out interiors to their exact needs.

Across recent years Sedar Global have expanded their lines to focus on sustainable solutions for the home including adding upholstery fabrics and services to the company’s portfolio, created in part due to consumers demand for eco-conscious interior choices, transforming existing furniture and reupholstery is the ultimate commitment to recycling. Sedar have also continued to keep an eye on their quality and function focused consumer, expanding their portfolio of world-renown partners including smart automation services from Somfy and designs from Armani/Casa, Versace Home, Missoni Home, Swarovski and Jannelli Volpi to name a few; in addition to several sought-after sub-brands including Marcopolo, Amazona, Fujikawa, York Weave and Antartica. Buyers can choose from thousands of fabric and wallpaper selections from hundreds of suppliers across the globe, from some of the finest factories known for soft furnishings. Providing the highest quality fire and bacteria resistance fabrics for liveable interiors.

Jalal Selo, Sales Development Director at Sedar Global says, “Saudi remains a key focus market for us, as well as residential projects, we are now working on an increasing number of hospitality and commercial projects across the KSA. Similarly for Qatar market we have seen a demand in tourism and hospitality projects.”

Adding, “For 2024 we are focusing on expanding our portfolio of indoor and outdoor solutions for our customers. We pride ourselves on anticipating what our customers want and showing them new pathways to comfortable living –adding to lines, a Pergola collection and enhanced automated smart living solutions due to demand from consumers. We also have an exciting first of its kind in the region collaboration with a world-renowned partner from the arts sphere going live this month inspired by the success of our existing portfolio of international partners.”

Sedar have a rich heritage dating back to 1892 in the Middle East, with the family-owned business best known for its tailor-made products and focus on a customer orientated approach. Whether its B2B or B2C, Sedar Global have maintained their position as a leader in window and wall fashion industry by focusing on high quality products, stock list of in demand global brands and providing what Sedar have become best known for – their “golden service” with delicate customer care, on-time delivery, follow up and a customer centric model.

Counting royalty, airlines and hotels among its customers, Sedar Global can now be found in millions of homes, business and government institutions worldwide with key projects in the past 12 months including Oman Across Ages Museum Project, New Student Affairs Building in Doha, Najmat Tower in Abu Dhabi, Dukkan Air Base in Qatar and Kempinski Business Bay in Dubai, The Bridge Lifestyle Hub in Abu Dhabi. Previous completed projects include Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai, Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, Damac Properties in Dubai, Burj Al Arab in Dubai, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Aramco in Riyadh, King Hamad Hospital in Manama, National Bank of Oman in Salalah amongst many others.

Sedar Global’s stand can be located at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, Stand D101 from 17 – 19 September at INDEX Saudi 2024. For more information on Sedar Global visit www.sedarglobal.com

About Sedar Global

Catering to the window and wall décor industry for over 130 years, Sedar Global offer curtains, wallpaper, awnings, blinds, folding doors, curtain accessories and pillows from Marco Polo, Fujikawa, Amazona, Anatartica as well as internationally renowned names including Jannelli & Volpi, Armani/Casa, Swarovski, Versace, Somfy and York Weave amongst others

One of the world’s leading companies in manufacture, design and installation of window and wall décor Sedar has over 30 showrooms across 11 countries including the UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Egypt, Iraq and is in the process of expanding across further territories worldwide.

Sedar Global meet the highest in international retail standards offering a unique one-stop-shop experience through their showrooms and digital platform that integrate advanced technology, manufacturing, design, product ranges and personalised services for customers.

