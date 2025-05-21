UAE – Sedar Global, the region’s leading specialist in wall coverings, window treatments, and soft furnishings with over 135 years of heritage, has opened a new retail store at Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi. This marks Sedar’s fifth store in Abu Dhabi and twelfth across the UAE, further solidifying its presence in one of the brand’s key growth markets.

Strategically located on the ground floor of Dalma Mall, a major shopping destination along the Abu Dhabi Tarif Al Ain highway, opposite Mohammed Bin Zayed City, the 150 sqm showroom opened its doors in May 2025. This expansion brings Sedar’s global footprint to over 30 stores across 11 countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco, Bahrain, Iraq, Yemen, Qatar, Oman, and Sudan, as well as an international design hub in Northern Italy and retail presence in Canada.

Meeting Regional Demand and Future Growth

The opening comes at a time when the regional interiors market is thriving. With the UAE construction market estimated at $42.75 billion in 2025, and expected to reach $52.66 billion by 2030, the soft furnishings market in Dubai and the broader UAE is similarly projected to experience robust growth, driven by rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanisation, and a growing preference for sustainable, smart, and high-quality interior solutions. Sedar’s strategic expansion is designed to meet this demand, offering a one-stop destination for both residential and commercial customers seeking elevated interior design experiences.

Rami Selo, COO of Sedar Global, shares “We’re proud to expand our footprint in Abu Dhabi, one of our most dynamic markets. Dalma Mall is part of the Abu Dhabi 2030 strategic development plan, and we’ve seen a significant rise in demand from the rapidly growing, multicultural population surrounding the mall.”

He continued: “Our mall-based concept has been well received in Dubai, and this new store aims to offer Abu Dhabi consumers and interior designers a similar, accessible shopping destination that brings together high-quality décor solutions and expert service.”

A New Kind of Shopping Experience

The Dalma Mall store offers a fresh, immersive shopping experience tailored to modern consumer preferences. In addition to Sedar’s extensive range of blinds, curtains, wallpapers, folding doors, and awnings, the store features the brand’s newly launched Upholstery Studio and interactive digital screens. These allow customers to browse, personalise, and purchase interior products ranging from curtains and blinds to pillows and wallpapers, at their own pace.

This latest store follows Sedar’s rebrand rollout, which has revitalised more than 15 locations since 2022 with a modern, approachable visual identity. Inspired by Sedar’s successful “Your Space, Your Art” campaign, the new store design embraces bold colours, open spaces, and integrated technology to create an engaging and user-friendly environment, particularly appealing to Millennial and Gen Z shoppers.

Innovation, Sustainability, and Global Design Partnerships

The new Dalma Mall location reflects Sedar’s ongoing evolution to meet consumer demand for both trendy and sustainable interiors. The brand has expanded its offerings to include eco-conscious upholstery fabrics and reupholstery services, responding to growing interest in sustainable home solutions.

Sedar Global continues to collaborate with some of the most prestigious names in design, offering exclusive collections from Armani/Casa, Roberto Cavalli, Versace Home, Missoni Home, Swarovski, and Jannelli & Volpi, as well as sought-after sub-brands like Marcopolo, Amazona, Fujikawa, York Weave, and Antartica.

New to the portfolio is an exciting collaboration with The Met Museum New York, enabling customers to print renowned artworks onto wallpapers and fabrics – available for the first time in the region. The brand also continues to offer advanced smart living automation solutions through its partnership with Somfy and a Pergoala line enhancing convenience and luxury.

A Seamless Omnichannel Experience

Alongside its physical store expansion, Sedar Global has invested heavily in its digital ecosystem. The brand’s revamped e-commerce platform now offers a fully immersive virtual store experience, designed to replicate the in-store journey from the comfort of home.

This includes 360-degree virtual showrooms, online home consultation services, virtual room planning, and end-to-end services from consultation and measurement to manufacturing, delivery, and installation. Built with user-friendliness in mind, the platform bridges high-tech innovation with Sedar’s signature VIP, one-to-one service experience, making it accessible to all customers, regardless of their tech comfort level.

Rich Heritage Since 1892

Since 1892, Sedar Global has remained a family-owned business renowned for craftsmanship, innovation, and customer-centricity. Their portfolio includes millions of homes and major projects with royalty, airlines, hospitality groups, and government institutions. Recent projects include: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Dubai, Oman Across Ages Museum Project, New Student Affairs Building in Doha, Najmat Tower in Abu Dhabi, Dukkan Air Base in Qatar and Kempinski Business Bay in Dubai, The Bridge Lifestyle Hub in Abu Dhabi. Previous completed projects include Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai, Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, Damac Properties in Dubai, Burj Al Arab in Dubai, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Aramco in Riyadh, King Hamad Hospital in Manama, National Bank of Oman in Salalah amongst many others.

Visit Sedar Global at Dalma Mall, Ground Floor, Abu Dhabi. To explore the full product range or book a consultation, visit www.sedarglobal.com

About Sedar Global

Catering to the window and wall décor industry for over 135 years, Sedar Global offer curtains, wallpaper, awnings, blinds, folding doors, curtain accessories and pillows from Marco Polo, Fujikawa, Amazona, Anatartica as well as internationally renowned names including Jannelli & Volpi, Armani/Casa, Swarovski, Versace, Somfy and York Weave amongst others

One of the world’s leading companies in manufacture, design and installation of window and wall décor Sedar has over 30 showrooms across 11 countries including the UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Egypt, Iraq and is in the process of expanding across further territories worldwide. Sedar Global meet the highest in international retail standards offering a unique one-stop-shop experience through their showrooms and digital platform that integrate advanced technology, manufacturing, design, product ranges and personalised services for customers.

