Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Secure Connection, the Hong Kong-based electronic products manufacturer, announced its strategic expansion into the Saudi Arabian market with its complete range of Honeywell-licensed products. Secure Connection is an authorized trademark licensee for Honeywell International Inc. and has exclusive rights to manufacture, market, sell, and support a wide range of Honeywell-licensed products in Southeast Asia, South Asia, Middle East Asia & Africa, covering a wide array of product categories such as Air Purifiers, Home and Personal Audio products, Mobile and IT accessories, and Structured Cabling Systems.

Mr. Mohit Anand, CEO, Secure Connection Limited, shared insights on the significance of this market expansion, stating, "Saudi Arabia presents an exciting opportunity for us. Saudi Arabia is known for its vibrant economy and dynamic consumer landscape and presents tremendous opportunities for our Honeywell-licensed product range. We are confident and excited about our launch in the Kingdom and look forward to delighting the consumers with our comprehensive product offerings. We are extremely happy to have partnered with SAMIR Trading & Marketing Company as our distribution partner in Saudi Arabia”.

Samir Trading & Marketing company a leading technology product distributor in Saudi Arabia who aligns with Secure Connection’s long-term vision and shares the commitment to deliver exceptional consumer experiences. Mr. Saed Al-Hindi, CEO, SAMIR Trading & Marketing Company “We are excited to embark on this partnership with Secure Connection. Our shared commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences aligns perfectly. Together, we will introduce innovative Honeywell-licensed products that cater to the evolving needs of Saudi consumers."

This move represents a noteworthy step for Secure Connection’s global growth plans by exemplifying its dedication to pursuing new prospects and business opportunities. Secure Connection is committed to the Saudi Arabian market and is demonstrating this by investing resources to help create a robust business and footprint across the country.

About Secure Connection Ltd., Hong Kong

Secure Connection boasts of a rich legacy of more than Thirty years of delivering best-in-class products and breakthrough innovations in consumer technology products, Air Purifiers, Home & Personal Audio products, Mobile & IT accessories, and Structured Cabling Systems spread across global markets. Secure Connection has emerged as a global leader with a wealth of expertise in building brands, creating consumer loyalty, and delivering a rich experience that enriches a consumer’s digital lifestyle. Secure Connection Limited, Hong Kong is a subsidiary of Creative Newtech Limited (NSE: CREATIVE). For more information, please visit www.honeywellconnection.com.

The Honeywell trademark is used under license from Honeywell International Inc. Honeywell International Inc. makes no representation or warranties with respect to these products. These products are manufactured by Secure Connection Limited, Hong Kong.