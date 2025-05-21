In his speech at the opening session of the 50thAnnual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, which was held in Algiers, the capital of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, on 20th May, 2025, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), emphasized the important role of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and its entities in helping OIC Member States to diversify their economies.

While drawing the attention of the audience to the continued barbaric attacks by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territory, the Secretary-General also underscored the importance of strengthening intra-OIC economic cooperation in building economic resilience in the Member States. Within this context, he singled out the role that the IsDB Group plays in supporting the efforts of OIC Member States to address their developmental challenges.

The opening ceremony was also addressed by H.E. Mr. Nadir Larbaoui, Prime Minister of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria; H.E. Mr. Abdelkrim Bouzred, Minister of Finance of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria/Chairman of the 50th Annual Meeting of the IsDB Board of Governors; and H.E. Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, President of IsDB Group.

Under the theme “Diversifying Economies, Enriching Lives”, the 50th Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group started on 19th May, 2025, in Algiers, the capital of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, and it will conclude on 22nd May, 2025. The meeting is considering administrative, financial, and operational activities of the IsDB Group. It is also discussing development challenges facing the IsDB Member States and their possible solutions, as well as exploring opportunities for cooperation.