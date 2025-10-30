Dubai: The Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) announced the kick start of the second edition of its Accelerator Program with the aim to support startups and technology companies to develop innovative solutions to urgent government challenges.

The programme’s second edition has attracted applications from local and international companies, including global technology leaders like IBM, e& and Capgemini. The programme also received 105 AI use cases from across 20 Dubai government entities, with 15 put forward for further development.

Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of DCAI, said: “The local AI and technology landscape is growing at a rapid pace with many international startups relocating their headquarters to Dubai and the UAE in recent months.

“Since His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Dubai AI Seal, an AI verification system for companies that aims to speeding up the growth of Dubai’s Al industry, and deploy its tools to service the economy and society. We have witnessed a growth in numbers and quality of companies who have chosen Dubai as a hub. In this year’s edition of the DCAI Accelerator Program has attracted over 1300 local and global application, and we have seen greater maturity among participating companies, reflecting Dubai’s growing role as a global magnet for AI investment and enterprise.”

Held in partnership with the newly launched “Dubai Founders HQ”, the programme facilitates the exchange of ideas and expertise between local and global startups as well as supports Dubai’s government to become more agile and future-ready.

After prototyping, testing, and implementation, the programme will announce its winning startups and solutions. For more details on the DCAI Accelerator Program please visit: https://www.dubaifuture.ae/ai4gov