Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a leading innovator of mass-capacity storage solutions, today issued its annual environment, social, and governance (ESG) report — “Sustainable Datasphere: FY2023 ESG Performance Report.” The 18th annual edition highlights the company’s continued progress over the past fiscal year towards creating a sustainable, inclusive, and ethical datasphere, including updates on Seagate’s renewable energy and carbon neutrality goals.

Seagate has made strides in powering its manufacturing and Research and Development (R&D) facilities with 100% renewable energy by 2030. In FY2023, over 50% of the company’s energy consumption was sourced from renewable energy. Our facilities in China, Thailand, and Northern Ireland draw 100% of their power from renewable sources. The company also remains committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2040.

“Seagate is leading the charge in sustainable innovation in data storage, driving a circular economy and addressing key environmental challenges of our time,” said Dave Mosley, chief executive officer. “By collaborating with industry peers, customers, partners, and governments, we can collectively enable circularity and drive positive change.”

Additionally, in FY2023, Seagate extended the life of approximately 1.19 million hard drives and solid-state drives (SSD) through its circularity program. By refurbishing and redeploying these drives, the company prevented more than 553 metric tons of e-waste from entering landfills1.

Other highlights of our ESG Report include:

Planet:

~33,600 megawatt hours of energy conserved by enhancing operational efficiencies.

Scope 2 market-based emissions decreased to ~288,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) in CY2022, down from ~749,000 metric tons of Co2e in CY2021, attributed to the retirement of renewable energy credits to the company.

~3,700 megaliters of water recycled through efficient processes and using recycling water.

People and Governance

Exemplified diversity and inclusion by earning consecutive recognitions as a Leader in LGBTQ inclusion, Best Technology Company for Women, and a Military Friendly Employer, while expanding employee resource groups (ERG) to 29 local chapters with 3,700 members, including veterans, LGBTQ+, professionals of color, women’s leadership network, and young professionals.

Achieved an FY2023 Total Recordable Incident Rate that is 14% of the industry average demonstrating Seagate's commitment to workplace safety.

Over 2.5 million learning hours completed by Seagate employees as part of the company’s continued commitment to employee growth, fostering a culture of learning and innovation.

Participated in more than 150 community engagements in local communities characterized by youth STEM programs, academic innovation with higher education institutions, and community volunteer opportunities.

To learn more about Seagate’s ESG efforts, visit our ESG page.

1. Assuming each drive is an average weight of 465g

