Riyadh - His Excellency the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Chairman of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program Committee "NIDLP", Bandar Alkhorayef, honored the Social Development Bank (SDB) to recognize its distinguished efforts in supporting, empowering and qualifying entrepreneurs through the "Empretec Saudi" program, which has trained and qualified more than 460 participants to date.

The recognition was presented during the closing ceremony of the third edition of the "One Thousand Miles" program, an event attended by Their Highnesses and Excellencies and representatives of supporting and assisting entities, in addition to a group of entrepreneurs. Organized by "NIDLP", the program’s goal is to provide an incubating and stimulating environment in the mining, industry and logistics sectors, by providing support and follow-up at various stages of projects, ensuring their transition to advanced levels of growth and expansion.

The ceremony also included the honoring of the third batch of graduates of the program, which included 147 projects that met the criteria of feasibility, implementation, and compatibility with the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.Thisfollowed a comprehensive evaluation process involving more than 8,000 male and female applicants.

The SDB is a key training partner for the program through the "Empretec Saudi" program, which it implements in cooperation with the United Nations Trade and Development Program (UNCTAD). The bank contributed to organizing more than 113 specialized guidance sessions and a number of training workshops, during which international entrepreneurs provided direct consultations to the participants, which enhanced the quality of the output and raised their capabilities by benefiting from global experiences that had a positive impact on supporting the local entrepreneurial scene.

This recognition underscores the pivotal role of the SDB and its "Dulani Business Center", as they are among the most prominent national capabilities in supporting and empowering entrepreneurs. This aligns with the Kingdom's strategic blueprint for prosperous future and reinforces the bank's commitment to achieving comprehensive and sustainable development.