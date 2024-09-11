Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) and Microsoft today announced that “ALLaM” – an Arabic Large Language Model – will now be generally available on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. This initiative is designed to enhance Arabic-language AI services and drive innovation within the field across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and globally. The announcement was made during the third edition of the Global AI Summit (GAIN 2024) in Riyadh.

SDAIA also revealed that “ALLaM” secured first place in its category, according to the Arabic MMLU standard tests for Arabic-language models. Developed within the National Center for AI, a subsidiary of SDAIA, the language model was built and trained on Microsoft Azure’s robust and scalable infrastructure.

The decision to have “ALLaM” generally available on Azure underscores the model’s advanced capabilities in understanding, generating, and processing Arabic content across various disciplines. The move not only highlights the versatility of the model, but also strengthens the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for cutting-edge AI technology development and innovation.

Commenting on this strategic milestone, Dr. Mishari Al Mishari, Deputy Director of SDAIA said: “ALLaM represents a significant milestone in our journey towards AI excellence. With the general availability on Azure, we are not only expanding access to this powerful language model and advancing AI innovation, but also ensuring that the Arabic language and culture are deeply embedded in this technological evolution. Our collaboration with Microsoft marks a significant step forward in our journey to empower government institutions in The Kingdom to effectively leverage the latest advancements in Generative AI to enhance public services and improve the quality of life for all.”

Turki Badhris, President of Microsoft Arabia, said that this is a landmark moment in the region’s AI transformation journey and is testament to SDAIA and Microsoft’s commitment to enabling individuals from all walks of life, as well as startups, SMEs, NGOs, and businesses across all industries to explore and unlock the full potential of Generative AI. “We are thrilled to be working alongside our partners at SDAIA to provide a robust platform that supports the development and deployment of advanced AI models tailored to the Arabic language and culture. Together, we are paving the way for a new era of AI advancements, collaboration and empowerment in The Kingdom and beyond.”

The announcement is part of a broader collaboration between SDAIA and Microsoft in the field of AI, as revealed at the Global AI Summit. The enhanced collaboration includes the establishment of a Center of Excellence to accelerate the development of Generative AI solutions; and the launch of the Microsoft AI Academy, aimed at building national talent and expanding expertise in the AI sector.

About the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA)

The Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) is the competent authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for data and AI. SDAIA is also the national reference in all matters related to the data and AI ecosystem. It is mandated to regulate and promote the sector, enable innovation and capacity building, and operate national data and AI-related platforms and infrastructure.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

