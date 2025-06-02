Sokhna – Mr. Ahmed Saad, CEO of The General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) and Mr. Amir Ghannam, Deputy Head of NBFIs for Leasing, Factoring, and Consumer Finance, inaugurated the new branch of Beltone Leasing and Factoring, a wholly owned subsidiary of Beltone Holding, located within SCZONE’s headquarters in the Sokhna Industrial Zone. The branch opening follows the company’s approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

This strategic expansion positions Beltone Leasing and Factoring as the first non-banking financial institution to commence operations in the SCZONE, one of Egypt’s most prominent economic growth engines and a vital gateway for industrial investment, global trade, and regional logistics.

"The opening of Beltone Leasing and Factoring’s branch within our headquarters in Sokhna is a qualitative step towards enhancing the business environment within SCZONE by providing specialized financial services that facilitate effective financing and investment solutions for investors. This move is part of SCZONE’s broader strategy to establish an integrated financial infrastructure that keeps pace with the growing needs of industrial and logistics activities. We continue to attract major financial entities to our industrial zones, reaffirming our commitment to creating a stimulating investment climate that support investments and investors, drives sustainable development, and supports the national economy." Mr. Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of SCZONE, declared.

Mr. Amir Ghannam, Deputy Head of NBFIs for Leasing, Factoring, and Consumer Finance, commented: "We are proud to be the first leasing and factoring company to begin operations within the SCZone to finance investors. This step opens new avenues for financing industrial projects and strategic export activities, thereby contributing to economic development and supporting national growth objectives."

It is noteworthy that the opening of Beltone Leasing and Factoring’s branch at SCZONE’s headquarters in Sokhna aligns with its ongoing efforts to enhance the services ecosystem offered to investors. These efforts include the one-stop-shop service, digital transformation of investor services, presence of various banks, and the integration of industrial and logistical support services within SCZONE, all of which simplify access to services and provide an investor-friendly environment that enables efficiency, accelerates execution, and aligns with global best practices in investment facilitation.

About The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE)

The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) was established by a decree from H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in 2015 as an autonomous body with full executive and regulatory powers. SCZONE oversees a total area of 455 square kilometers and is fully empowered to approve regulatory decisions, propose investment incentives, supervise operations, manage staffing and budgeting, secure funding, develop partnerships, and provide comprehensive business facilitation services.

SCZONE comprises four key industrial zones (East Port Said, East Ismailia, Qantara West, and Sokhna) integrated with six strategic seaports (East Port Said Port, West Port Said Port, Al-Arish Port, Sokhna Port, Adabiya Port, and Al-Tor Port). Together, they form a fully integrated industrial and logistics ecosystem. Strategically located at the crossroads of Africa, Asia, and Europe, and directly overlooking the Suez Canal (one of the world’s most vital maritime routes), SCZONE is a central hub for global supply chains and international trade flows.

SCZONE fosters an investor-friendly business environment that serves as a cornerstone of Egypt’s national development strategy. It not only attracts new investments but also enables existing investors to grow and expand, ultimately creating sustainable job opportunities and driving economic development. It targets several high-potential sectors, including heavy and light industries, renewable energy and green hydrogen, logistics services, and information technology. All within a comprehensive vision that positions Egypt as a leading global industrial and logistics hub.

About Beltone Leasing and Factoring:

Beltone Leasing and Factoring, a subsidiary of Beltone Holding, specializes in providing leasing and factoring solutions and services. The Company holds a leading position in the Egyptian leasing and factoring market, owing to its strong contribution to delivering innovative financial solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises as well as large companies across strategic sectors. These sectors include real estate development, logistics support services, transportation, healthcare, education, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, printing and packaging, chemicals, and oil.

About Beltone Holding:

Beltone Holding (Egyptian Stock Exchange Code: BTFH.CA) is a leading provider of financial services with a distinguished track record spanning decades in the Middle East and North Africa. The Company offers a comprehensive and expanding range of financial solutions and services, including securities brokerage, underwriting and advisory services, asset management, research, and direct investment, as well as non-banking financial services such as leasing, factoring, consumer finance, venture capital, microfinance, real estate finance, and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing. The company has an ambitious vision to revolutionize the financial sector in the region, leveraging the global expertise and knowledge of its team to provide innovative, value-added solutions, create additional opportunities for its clients, enhance market value, and achieve impactful results.

