Dubai - Scope Markets (www.scopemarkets.com), the retail CFD and FX brokerage, is this month marking another year of success in the MENA region. Whilst the business is known for its truly global footprint, the Scope Markets ethos has always been built on delivering services which are tailored to meet the needs of the regions it operates in – a proposition which continues to resonate well with a global audience.

Reflecting this momentum, Scope Markets was recognised with Best Partnership Programme – MENA at Forex Expo Dubai 2025, highlighting the strength and growth of its IB and affiliate network in the region. The company also achieved two major honours at the Middle East Financial Markets Awards Dubai 2025: the "Top 100 Trusted Financial Institutions Award" (3rd Edition), and recognition for Pavel Spirin, CEO of Scope Markets, among the Top 50 CEOs in Financial Markets. Together, these accolades underscore the company’s leadership, innovation, and sustained impact in one of the world’s fastest-growing financial hubs.

Pavel Spirin, commented:

“There’s no escaping the fact that Dubai is rapidly becoming the next global financial hub, but as a business we understand the way to maximise the potential here is to tailor our product offering and meet the local geographic need. That’s why for years, across the MENA region we have been providing local language support and access to relevant markets. The creation of proprietary index CFDs to mirror the performance of local markets has further cemented our popularity in the region.”

This localisation strategy has delivered tangible results. In 2023, Scope Markets initiated a partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank, whilst in 2024, the brokerage launched its AD15 and DXBI proprietary index CFDs, enabling seamless global access to instruments which mirror the performance major underlying equity markets. Over 60 CFDs reflecting single stocks listed on both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi index have also been incorporated into the tradable universe, providing investors globally with increased access to UAE financial markets through familiar, locally priced instruments.

The momentum is reflected in market data. The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) saw a 16 per cent year-on-year increase in wealth and asset managers, whilst Dubai’s IPO market captured 2.2 per cent of global IPO volumes in 2024, highlighting the region’s rising engagement and influence.

Pavel Spirin, added:

“We have already established a meaningful presence in the MENA market with increased interest from the UAE, and we look forward to building on this. In the past few days, members of Scope Markets teams from across the globe have been in Dubai, participating in industry events like the annual Forex Expo and the Smart Vision Middle East Financial Markets Awards. Occasions such as these allow us to connect with existing and prospective customers alike, ensuring we can continue to develop our product set in a way that always maintains relevance with the markets we want to serve.”

From its network of physical offices, Scope Markets serves clients in almost 200 countries across the globe, offering online access to more than 40,000 tradable assets.

About Scope Markets

Scope Markets is the brand used by a diversified financial services group which provides online trading facilities and institutional brokerage solutions to customers across the globe. Offering access to multiple asset classes and instrument types across both mobile and desktop platforms, Scope Markets is a trusted partner delivering customer-centric solutions from a single venue. The Group is regulated in six different jurisdictions and supports customers worldwide.

Media contact:

Tony Cross

Monk Communications Ltd

tony@monkcommunications.com