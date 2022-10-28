The solar roof-top grid offsets nearly 1,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Transition to renewable energy is part of Schneider Electric’s sustainability commitments, with the goal of reducing CO2 emissions from its suppliers’ operations by 50%.

Dubai, UAE: Schneider Electric's solar-powered Smart Regional Distribution Centre in the UAE has been crowned the winner in the ‘Best Use of Renewable Energy’ category at the annual Gulf Sustainability Awards 2022.

“We are honored to receive this award,” commented Lovina Pereira, Head of Schneider Electric’s UAE-based Smart Regional Distribution Center. “The implementation of renewable energy across our Smart Distribution Center was no easy feat and took a planning, troubleshooting and execution by our dedicated teams. To see this recognized by the judging panel is really the encouragement we need to move forward in making our Smart Regional Distribution Centre even more energy-efficient, greener and sustainable.”

Pereira added, “Schneider Electric is especially thankful to Awards International UAE for giving us this unique opportunity to showcase the amazing Sustainability journey of our Smart Regional Distribution Centre.”

Located in Jebal Ali, Schneider Electric’s Smart Regional Distribution Center is well on its way to becoming one of the most sustainable distribution hubs in the country. This is thanks to the implementation of key ‘Circular Economy initiatives such as being designated a ‘Zero-plastic’ site, electric-operated forklifts and, most importantly, because of its advanced solar rooftop solution that covers up to ninety percent of the site’s energy needs. The center also features a dedicated Customer Experience Zone, designed to showcase customers and partners live demos of Schneider Electric’s state-of-the-art IoT-enabled EcoStruxure solutions.

The solar roof-top grid - operated by Warehousing Service Provider, Airlink International UAE – is estimated to generate 2,088 MWh in the first year thanks to the 2,000 solar panels installed on the site’s rooftop and offset nearly 1,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually. The solution includes 16 Schneider Electric solar inverters to convert the variable direct current output of the photovoltaic solar panels into alternating current that can be used by the Smart Regional Distribution Centre’s grid.

Another key aspect of Schneider Electric’s Smart Regional Distribution Center that makes it truly energy-efficient and sustainable is its usage of the company’s award-winning EcoStruxure Power Monitoring Expert solution, which is designed to help power-critical and energy-intensive facilities maximize uptime and operational efficiency, as well as enjoy energy savings.

The bid to transition the Smart Regional Distribution Center to rely on renewable energy is part of Schneider Electric’s sustainability commitments, which includes the goal of reducing carbon dioxide emissions from Schneider Electric’s suppliers’ operations by 50%. The energy produced by the solar panels is enough to power more than two hundred houses.

This is the second year in a row Schneider Electric has been recognized at the Gulf Sustainability Awards. Last year, Schneider Electric won in two major categories: 'Best Sustainability Team of the Year' and 'Best Reaction to the Crisis'.